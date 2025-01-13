CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED their URC fixture with Munster in Castlebar is now sold out.
The province are set to play in front over 25,000 supporters at Mayo’s MacHale Park on 29 March – smashing Connacht’s previous attendance record for a home game (9,120 for the club’s first Champions Cup fixture in 2011).
Tickets for the interpro derby went on sale to season ticket holders last Wednesday, and on Friday the sale was opened to supporters who had registered an interest in the game through the Connacht Rugby website.
The remaining tickets went on general sale at 10am this morning and were sold out within an hour.
Those who missed out on tickets can still register their interest at connachtrugby.ie/castlebar, and will be notified if any further tickets become available.
Connacht Rugby confirm 25,000-sellout for Castlebar meeting with Munster
Connacht MacHale Park Record Breaking Rugby URC