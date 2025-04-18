Drogheda United remain top after entertaining draw with champions Shelbourne

Drogheda United 2

Shelbourne 2

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan and Lambe Park

SAM BONE RECOVERED from a disastrous first half to end the evening as Shelbourne’s savour, scoring an equaliser to deny Drogheda United a third straight Premier Division victory.

Making his first appearance in seven weeks, it looked set to be night to forget for the returning Bone. The Englishman had missed six games though injury but with Paddy Barrett and Lewis Temple also unavailable, his return was timely for Damien Duff.

He slipped to allow Thomas Oluwa in for Drogheda’s first though, which was finished by Warren Davis.

Owen Lambe’s shot five minutes before the break then took a huge deflection off the Englishman which carried it beyond Conor Kearns.

When it rains, it pours and Bone got drenched on wet, wet evening by the Boyce.

Luck was not on his side but Drogheda, to their credit, twice capitalised. Everything is going for them at the moment.

Shels were utterly dominant in the first half and could have led within 25 seconds. Hesitancy in the Drogheda defence twice allowed Mipo

Odubeko a glimpse at goal. James Bolger has to intervene on the line to deny him.

The Roscommon native found himself well placed on multiple occasions in the opening 45 minutes as Shels pressure led to a cavalcade of chances.

Before Coyle’s equaliser, Odubeko missed a gilt edged chance to bring the sides level.

Kerr McInroy, fresh from signing a new deal this week less than three months after arriving at Tolka Park, found Evan Caffrey down the attacking right. He forced Luke Dennison into a near post save and the striker – under no pressure – poked the loose ball high over the bar from six yards out.

Coyle began the game, once again starting at centre back, was advancing high up the pitch regardless as Drogheda invited pressure.

After Davis’ well-taken opener – his fifth goal in six games – Coyle restored parity for the champions. Luke Dennison failed to claim a cross on a shaky evening for the Californian stopper and the Reds captain lashed a shot high into the net.

Lambe’s deflected shot had Drogheda back in front against all odds – but everything they have achieved in the last six month could be framed that way. Bone’s touch was crucial in taking the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

He would have his moment of redemption on 67 minutes, peeling off Conor Keeley at the back post to meet a corner from the left. It was his first goal for Shels and a very crucial one.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn, Conor Keeley, James Bolger; Owen Lambe, Ryan Brennan, Shane Farrell (Elicha Ahui, 86), Conor Kane; Darragh Markey (Luke Heeney, 58); Warren Davis (Kieran Cruise, 77), Thomas Oluwa (Zishim Bawa, 86).

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Mark Coyle, Sam Bone, Kameron Ledwidge; Evan Caffrey, Kerr McInroy, JJ Lunney, James Norris (Rayhaan Tulloch, 80); Ellis Chapman, Harry Wood (Ali Coote, 71); Mipo Odubeko (Sean Boyd, 80).

Referee: Damien MacGraith