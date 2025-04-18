Burnley close in on immediate Premier League return but Sheffield United keep pressure on

BURNLEY MOVED TO the cusp of an immediate return to the Premier League with a 2-1 comeback victory over nine-man Watford at Vicarage Road that was decided in the space of 11 chaotic second-half minutes.

Josh Brownhill’s 14th goal of the Championship season had given the visitors the lead before Watford imploded with midfielders Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe sent off within nine minutes of each other, both for collecting two yellow cards.

Burnley equalled a club record of 30 league games without defeat and Scott Parker’s men know that victory over Sheffield United at Turf Moor on Monday will secure them automatic promotion.

Sheffield United kept up the pressure on Burnley and Leeds as they beat Cardiff 2-0 at Bramall Lane on Good Friday.

Goals from Gustavo Hamer and Ben Brereton Diaz kept the Blades in the hunt for automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship, while the Bluebirds remain in deep relegation trouble.

Coventry took a huge step in the race for the Sky Bet Championship play-off places after beating 10-man West Brom 2-0 in front of a record breaking crowd at the CBS Arena.

Jack Rudoni and Matt Grimes scored either side of half-time to put Frank Lampard’s men three points clear of seventh-placed Middlesbrough, who beat lowly Plymouth 2-1.

West Brom, who saw Callum Styles sent off moments after Grimes had netted the second, dropped to eighth in the table and sit six points behind the sixth-placed Sky Blues with three games to play.

Defenders Rob Dickie and Ross McCrorie were Bristol City’s heroes as their bid for a Championship play-off place received a massive boost with a 2-1 win over 10-man Sunderland at Ashton Gate.

The visitors had to play all but the first seven minutes with 10 men after defender Trai Hume was shown a straight red card for clipping Nahki Wells from behind as the striker burst clear onto a long ball.

But they still broke the deadlock on 31 minutes with a breathtaking solo goal. Picking up the ball deep in his own half, Eliezer Mayenda squeezed between two City players and set off on a lung-bursting run down the right, which ended with cutting inside Zak Vyner and shooting left-footed past Max O’Leary from inside the box.

City equalised on 55 minutes with another spectacular strike, this time from centre-back Dickie, who blasted a sweet right-footed shot into the top corner from 30 yards after a period of constant pressure.

Wing-back McCrorie hammered a left-footed drive past Anthony Patterson from a narrow angle when the ball broke to him inside the box on 76 minutes to seal three deserved points and keep his side fifth in the table with just three games left.

Swansea made it four wins in a row under interim boss Alan Sheehan as they ensured Hull remain in the relegation battle with a 1-0 win at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

It took a controversial second-half penalty for Slovenia striker Zan Vipotnik to secure the three points, which pushed Swansea up to 11th and left Hull – who had Matt Crooks sent off in stoppage time – a mere two points above the drop zone.

Middlesbrough kept their Sky Bet Championship play-off hopes alive in dramatic fashion as Tommy Conway’s stoppage-time penalty secured a 2-1 win over a Plymouth side that remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Conway was pushed over by Joe Edwards, who was subsequently sent off, and dusted himself down to successfully beat Conor Hazard from the spot.

Luton Town ignited their bid for Championship survival by defeating fellow strugglers Derby 1-0 at Pride Park, with Millenic Alli’s early strike settling the contest.

Blackburn kept their faint play-off hopes alive with a resounding 4-1 win over fellow top six contenders Millwall, while Stoke took a significant step towards retaining their Championship status with a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the bet365 Stadium.

Lucas Andersen’s sensational strike saw QPR snatch a late 2-1 victory at Preston in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Dane came off the bench and found the top corner from range in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Colby Bishop led the way with a hat-trick as Portsmouth took a giant step towards Championship safety with a spectacular 5-3 win at Norwich.

Championship Results