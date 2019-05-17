Connacht's €30 million Sportsground redevelopment receives green light

THE MUCH-NEEDED redevelopment of Connacht’s Sportsground moved one step closer today after planning permission for the €30 million project was secured by the western province.

After submitting a planning application to Galway City Council before Christmas, Connacht today announced they have received the green light to proceed with the redevelopment.

Leo Varadkar with Connacht's Karl Boyle, Jarrad Butler, Jack Carty and Willie Ruane. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The announcement was made to coincide with the visit of An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to the home of Connacht Rugby, where he met Andy Friend’s squad and was introduced to 200 schoolchildren from Scoil Chaitríona NS, Renmore.

The €30 million project will include a full redevelopment of the stadium into a 12,000-capacity facility as well as a multi-use indoor high-performance training centre, while the greyhound track will be retained.

“There has been huge momentum behind the project since we announced last October, and we now have the final granting of planning permission,” Connacht CEO, Willie Ruane, said.

“With 130 people employed throughout the province by Connacht Rugby we are extremely proud of the annual contribution of €34.4m we are making to the regional economy.

“We have €10m in private funding to bring to the table through a mixture of Connacht Rugby funds and an approved bank credit facility. The project is now shovel ready and the remaining €20m state investment is critical to its delivery.”

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne look at Ireland’s past in Super Rugby, the creative shift needed in Irish rugby and Peter O’Mahony tells us about his love of gardening..:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: