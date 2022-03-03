Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 3 March 2022
Carty and Heffernan return for Connacht's URC meeting with Edinburgh

The duo were released from Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad earlier this week.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 3 Mar 2022, 12:18 PM
21 minutes ago 313 Views 1 Comment
Jack Carty will captain Connacht against Edinburgh.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan both come straight back into the Connacht team for Friday’s United Rugby Championship fixture in Edinburgh [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports 1/URC TV].

Head coach Andy Friend has reshuffled his pack following last week’s win over the Stormers in Galway, while Carty returns at out-half to captain the team having been released from Ireland camp earlier this week.

Fellow Ireland international Heffernan starts in the front row alongside Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier, while Oísin Dowling comes into the team to join Leve Fifita in the second row.

There’s another change in the back row, with Conor Oliver named at openside flanker, while Cian Prendergast continues on the opposite flank and Paul Boyle retains his place at number eight.

An unchanged back three sees John Porch at fullback while Alex Wootton and Peter Sullivan start on the wings, while Tom Daly and Sammy Arnold continue their partnership in the centre positions.

Captain Carty is joined by Caolin Blade in the half-backs while Kieran Marmion, Tom Farrell and Abraham Papali’i are all named on a strong Connacht bench.

Edinburgh’s team shows six changes from the side that lost to Munster last time out, with Chris Dean coming in at centre and Henry Pyrgos named at scrum-half.

The other changes see hooker Dave Cherry, tighthead Angus Williams, lock Peirce Phillips and number eight Mesulame Kunavula all return.

“This block was seen as crucial in terms of where we may end up at the end of the season,” said Friend.

“As such, we targeted three wins from three games, so we have one more hurdle to jump in order to achieve that goal.

“There’s no doubt this will be a difficult challenge away to a strong Edinburgh side, but we can take a lot of confidence from our last two outings, not only from the results, but more importantly the manner in which we achieved our victories.”

Edinburgh:

15. Henry Immelman 

14. Ramiro Moyano

13. James Lang 

12. Chris Dean 

11. Emiliano Boffelli

10. Blair Kinghorn 

9. Henry Pyrgos (captain)

1. Boan Venter 

2. Dave Cherry 

3. Angus Williams

4. Pierce Phillips

5. Glen Young 

6. Ben Muncaster 

7. Connor Boyle 

8. Mesulame Kunavula 

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney 

17. Harrison Courtney

18. Lee-Roy Atalifo 

19. Jamie Campbell

20. Rudi Brown

21. Ben Vellacott 

22. Jaco van der Walt 

23. Matt Currie 

Connacht:

15. John Porch

14. Peter Sullivan

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Tom Daly 

11. Alex Wootton

10. Jack Carty (captain)

9. Caolin Blade 

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Jack Aungier 

4. Oisin Dowling

5. Leva Fifita 

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver 

8. Paul Boyle 

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt 

17. Tietie Tuimauga 

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy 

19. Niall Murray 

20. Abraham Papali’i 

21. Kieran Marmion 

22. Tom Farrell 

23. Jarrad Butler  

