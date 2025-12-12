JACK CARTY IS one of four Connacht players to remain in place for Saturday’s Challenge Cup meeting with Georgian side Black Lion (Dexcom Stadium, 8pm).
Stuart Lancaster introduces the in-form Paul Boyle to captain the side among 11 changes following their first round loss to Ospreys.
Hooker Dave Heffernan, number 8 Sean Jansen, out-half Carty, and new signing Sam Gilbert have been retained, with Gilbert moving to full-back.
Carty is partnered at half-back by the returning Caolin Blade, while Cathal Forde and Hugh Gavin are named at centre. Wingers Shayne Bolton and Chay Mullins complete the back-three.
Advertisement
In the pack, there are starts for props Jordan Duggan and Sam Illo, while the Murray brothers, Darragh and Nial,l complete the tight five.
In the back row, there’s a return to action for Shamus Hurley-Langton, having missed the last few weeks due to injury.
On the bench, there’s a potential debut for academy prop Billy Bohan, who is included in the matchday 23 for the first time.
Fellow academy prop Fiachna Barrett is also on the bench, as is the returning David Hawkshaw from injury.
“We’ve quite a number of injuries, and Bundee Aki is on a rest week after his Ireland duties, but we’re still able to name a strong team filled with players who have plenty of minutes under their belt this season,” said Lancaster.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Connacht make 11 changes for Black Lion
JACK CARTY IS one of four Connacht players to remain in place for Saturday’s Challenge Cup meeting with Georgian side Black Lion (Dexcom Stadium, 8pm).
Stuart Lancaster introduces the in-form Paul Boyle to captain the side among 11 changes following their first round loss to Ospreys.
Hooker Dave Heffernan, number 8 Sean Jansen, out-half Carty, and new signing Sam Gilbert have been retained, with Gilbert moving to full-back.
Carty is partnered at half-back by the returning Caolin Blade, while Cathal Forde and Hugh Gavin are named at centre. Wingers Shayne Bolton and Chay Mullins complete the back-three.
In the pack, there are starts for props Jordan Duggan and Sam Illo, while the Murray brothers, Darragh and Nial,l complete the tight five.
In the back row, there’s a return to action for Shamus Hurley-Langton, having missed the last few weeks due to injury.
On the bench, there’s a potential debut for academy prop Billy Bohan, who is included in the matchday 23 for the first time.
Fellow academy prop Fiachna Barrett is also on the bench, as is the returning David Hawkshaw from injury.
“We’ve quite a number of injuries, and Bundee Aki is on a rest week after his Ireland duties, but we’re still able to name a strong team filled with players who have plenty of minutes under their belt this season,” said Lancaster.
Connacht Rugby
Replacements:
Black Lion
Replacements:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Challenge Cup Connacht Rugby