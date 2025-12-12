Connacht make 11 changes for Black Lion

JACK CARTY IS one of four Connacht players to remain in place for Saturday’s Challenge Cup meeting with Georgian side Black Lion (Dexcom Stadium, 8pm).

Stuart Lancaster introduces the in-form Paul Boyle to captain the side among 11 changes following their first round loss to Ospreys.

Hooker Dave Heffernan, number 8 Sean Jansen, out-half Carty, and new signing Sam Gilbert have been retained, with Gilbert moving to full-back.

Carty is partnered at half-back by the returning Caolin Blade, while Cathal Forde and Hugh Gavin are named at centre. Wingers Shayne Bolton and Chay Mullins complete the back-three.

Advertisement

In the pack, there are starts for props Jordan Duggan and Sam Illo, while the Murray brothers, Darragh and Nial,l complete the tight five.

In the back row, there’s a return to action for Shamus Hurley-Langton, having missed the last few weeks due to injury.

On the bench, there’s a potential debut for academy prop Billy Bohan, who is included in the matchday 23 for the first time.

Fellow academy prop Fiachna Barrett is also on the bench, as is the returning David Hawkshaw from injury.

“We’ve quite a number of injuries, and Bundee Aki is on a rest week after his Ireland duties, but we’re still able to name a strong team filled with players who have plenty of minutes under their belt this season,” said Lancaster.

Connacht Rugby

15. Sam Gilbert

14. Chay Mullins

13. Hugh Gavin

12. Cathal Forde

11. Shayne Bolton

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Sam Illo

4. Darragh Murray

5. Niall Murray

6. Paul Boyle (captain)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Billy Bohan

18. Fiachna Barrett

19. Joe Joyce

20. Seán O’Brien

21. Matthew Devine

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Harry West

Black Lion

15. Luka Takaishvili

14. Akaki Tabutsadze

13. Demi Tapladze

12. Tornike Kakhoidze

11. Shalva Aptsiauri

10. Luka Tsirekidze

9. Tengiz Peranidze

1. Nika Khatiashvili

2. Irakli Kvatadze

3. Kakhaber Darbaidze

4. Mikheil Babunashvili (captain)

5. Demuri Epremidze

6. Lasha Tsikhistavi

7. Giorgi Tsutskiridze

8. Giorgi Sinauridze

Replacements: