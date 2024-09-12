Advertisement
Hansen came off the bench in last weekend's friendly win in Glasgow. Craig Watson/INPHO
Team news

Mack's back! Hansen named for his first Connacht start since January

Connacht take on Bristol Bears in their final pre-season friendly on Friday.
2.06pm, 12 Sep 2024
MACK HANSEN WILL make his first Connacht start since January in Friday’s pre-season friendly in Bristol [2pm].

The Ireland star, who missed eight months with a shoulder injury, made his comeback off the bench in last week’s win over the Glasgow Warriors.

And having come through that hit-out with no issues, he’s named to start at full-back against the Bears on Friday afternoon.

Pete Wilkins makes 12 changes in total to the the side which won at Scotstoun with only out-half Josh Ioane, Shane Jennings and Piers O’Conor retained in the starting XV.

Dave Heffernan, Cian Prendergast and Caolin Blade are all named to start.

Connacht (v Bristol Bears)

15. Mack Hansen
14. Shane Jennings
13. Piers O’Conor
12. Hugh Gavin
11. Andrew Smith
10. Josh Ioane
9. Caolin Blade

1. Peter Dooley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Sam Illo
4. Oisin Dowling
5. Niall Murray
6. Josh Murphy
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Cian Prendergast (capt)

Replacements: Denis Buckley, Eoin de Buitlear, Fiachna Barrett, Darragh Murray, David O’Connor, Paul Boyle, Conor Oliver, Sean Jansen, Ben Murphy, Sean Nuaghton, David Hawkshaw, Byron Ralston, Finn Treacy

Niall Kelly
