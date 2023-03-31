Hansen and Aki return as Connacht name six Ireland internationals to face Benetton

SIX NATIONS GRAND Slam winners Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki have both returned to the Connacht starting team for their EPCR Challenge Cup Round of 16 clash with Benetton in Treviso this Saturday [Kick-off, 3pm Irish time].

Hansen is back in the side after an impressive campaign for Ireland, while Aki comes into the Connacht centre for the first time since their Christmas interpro against Ulster.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made six changes to the side who defeated Edinburgh last week, with fellow Ireland internationals Dave Heffernan, Leva Fifita, Paul Boyle and Tiernan O’Halloran also coming into the starting team.

Heffernan is joined by props Peter Dooley and Jack Aungier in the front row while Niall Murray partners Fifita in the second row. The back row includes flankers Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver alongside number 8 Boyle.

Captain Caolin Blade and David Hawkshaw continue their half-back partnership, while Tom Farrell partners Aki at outside centre. The inclusion of Hansen and O’Halloran means John Porch moves to the right wing.

“There was lots to like about last weekend’s win, so it’s a brilliant situation we find ourselves in where we can bring six experienced internationals into the team for this game,” said Friend following the team announcement.

“That experience will be very important in knockout rugby, particularly away against a Benetton side who will also welcome back some important players.

I’m very confident that we have the sufficient squad depth to challenge on both fronts in this final block of games. What’s important now is to build on our recent performances as we attempt to progress through to the next stage of this competition.”

Connacht 23 V Bennetton Rugby

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Mack Hansen

10. David Hawkshaw

9. Caolin Blade

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Jack Aungier

4. Leva Fifita

5. Niall Murray

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Sam Illo

19. Oisin Dowling

20. Shamus Hurley-Langton

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Cathal Forde

23. Shane Jennings

