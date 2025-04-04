The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Bolton returns and new half-back pairing named to start as Connacht make five changes
CONNACHT HAVE MADE five changes to their side that lost to Munster at MacHale Park for Saturday’s Challenge Cup last-16 clash with Cardiff at Dexcom Stadium (8pm, Premier Sports).
Stand-in head coach Cullie Tucker welcomes back Shayne Bolton on the right wing with Ireland international Mack Hansen starting at fullback against the Welsh region.
Tucker has named a new half-back pairing of Matthew Devine and JJ Hanrahan, with Caolin Blade and Josh Ioane covering from a 5-3 bench.
There are two changes to Connacht’s pack, with Oisín Dowling coming into the second row and Josh Murphy starting in place of captain Cian Prendergast.
Hooker Dave Heffernan is named as skipper as Prendergast recovers from the head injury he suffered against Munster.
Connacht (v Cardiff)
15. Mack Hansen
14. Shayne Bolton
13. Hugh Gavin
12. Bundee Aki
11. Finn Treacy
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Matthew Devine
1. Jordan Duggan
2. Dave Heffernan (Captain)
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Oisín Dowling
5. Darragh Murray
6. Josh Murphy
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Sean Jansen
Replacements:
16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Denis Buckley
18. Jack Aungier
19. Niall Murray
20. Paul Boyle
21. Caolin Blade
22. Josh Ioane
23. Piers O’Conor
Cardiff
