Bolton returns and new half-back pairing named to start as Connacht make five changes

CONNACHT HAVE MADE five changes to their side that lost to Munster at MacHale Park for Saturday’s Challenge Cup last-16 clash with Cardiff at Dexcom Stadium (8pm, Premier Sports).

Stand-in head coach Cullie Tucker welcomes back Shayne Bolton on the right wing with Ireland international Mack Hansen starting at fullback against the Welsh region.

Advertisement

Tucker has named a new half-back pairing of Matthew Devine and JJ Hanrahan, with Caolin Blade and Josh Ioane covering from a 5-3 bench.

There are two changes to Connacht’s pack, with Oisín Dowling coming into the second row and Josh Murphy starting in place of captain Cian Prendergast.

Hooker Dave Heffernan is named as skipper as Prendergast recovers from the head injury he suffered against Munster.

Connacht (v Cardiff)

15. Mack Hansen

14. Shayne Bolton

13. Hugh Gavin

12. Bundee Aki

11. Finn Treacy

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Matthew Devine

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dave Heffernan (Captain)

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Oisín Dowling

5. Darragh Murray

6. Josh Murphy

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Denis Buckley

18. Jack Aungier

19. Niall Murray

20. Paul Boyle

21. Caolin Blade

22. Josh Ioane

23. Piers O’Conor

Cardiff