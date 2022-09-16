Ulster and Connacht teams announced for URC clash

THE FIRST WEEKEND of the URC season has thrown up an interprovincial derby between Ulster and Connacht at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday evening (7.35pm kick-off).

Following yesterday’s announcement that Ulster plan to dedicate the Memorial Stand at their ground to former player Nevin Spence, the home team will wear black armbands to mark the 10-year anniversary of his tragic death.

Alan O’Connor captains Ulster with Iain Henderson ruled out, while Nathan Doak fills in for the injured John Cooney.

Jacob Stockdale makes his long-awaited return on the wing, and new signing Jeff Toomaga-Allen could be handed his debut from the bench.

“It’s interesting to have an Interpro up first in the new season,” said head coach Dan McFarland. “The players are looking forward to playing full-stop, but the Interpro element adds something a little bit extra. From my point of view, it’s always a big one against Connacht.

“We have the attitude that it’s a great opportunity for us to test what we’ve been doing in pre-season, given what they offer around their line speed, relentless defence, and endless attack. Those are areas that are going to test us.”

Ulster team v Connacht

15. Stewart Moore

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Tom Stewart

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Sam Carter

6. Matty Rea

7. Marcus Rea

8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Callum Reid

18. Jeff Toomaga-Allen

19. Cormac Izuchukwu

20. Jordi Murphy

21. David Shanahan

22. Angus Curtis

23. Aaron Sexton

Meanwhile, Gavin Thornbury captains Connacht for the first time.

There are debuts for Peter Dooley, Josh Murphy and Byron Ralston, while Shamus Hurley-Langton and David Hawkshaw could also earn their first Connacht caps as replacements.

“We’ve had a very positive pre-season and there’s now a huge sense of excitement among the group,” said Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend.

“There’s a genuine belief and optimism about what we can achieve in this first block of games, which all starts in Belfast tomorrow night.

“Ulster are a quality side and our battles against them are always hard fought. We’re really looking forward going head-to-head with them in what should be a great season opener for us both.”

Connacht team v Ulster

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Byron Ralston

13. Tom Farrell

12. Tom Daly

11. John Porch

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Jack Aungier

4. Gavin Thornbury (captain)

5. Leva Fifita

6. Josh Murphy

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Denis Buckley

18. Sam Illo

19. Niall Murray

20. Shamus Hurley-Langton

21. Caolin Blade

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Oran McNulty

