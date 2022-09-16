Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 16 September 2022
Ulster and Connacht teams announced for URC clash

Kingspan Stadium plays host to the westerners on Saturday evening.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Sep 2022, 1:02 PM
15 minutes ago 495 Views 1 Comment
Opposite numbers Andy Friend and Dan McFarland.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Opposite numbers Andy Friend and Dan McFarland.
Opposite numbers Andy Friend and Dan McFarland.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE FIRST WEEKEND of the URC season has thrown up an interprovincial derby between Ulster and Connacht at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday evening (7.35pm kick-off).

Following yesterday’s announcement that Ulster plan to dedicate the Memorial Stand at their ground to former player Nevin Spence, the home team will wear black armbands to mark the 10-year anniversary of his tragic death.

Alan O’Connor captains Ulster with Iain Henderson ruled out, while Nathan Doak fills in for the injured John Cooney.

Jacob Stockdale makes his long-awaited return on the wing, and new signing Jeff Toomaga-Allen could be handed his debut from the bench.

“It’s interesting to have an Interpro up first in the new season,” said head coach Dan McFarland. “The players are looking forward to playing full-stop, but the Interpro element adds something a little bit extra. From my point of view, it’s always a big one against Connacht.

“We have the attitude that it’s a great opportunity for us to test what we’ve been doing in pre-season, given what they offer around their line speed, relentless defence, and endless attack. Those are areas that are going to test us.”

Ulster team v Connacht

15. Stewart Moore
14. Rob Baloucoune
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Tom Stewart
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
5. Sam Carter
6. Matty Rea
7. Marcus Rea
8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. John Andrew
17. Callum Reid
18. Jeff Toomaga-Allen
19. Cormac Izuchukwu
20. Jordi Murphy
21. David Shanahan
22. Angus Curtis
23. Aaron Sexton

Meanwhile, Gavin Thornbury captains Connacht for the first time. 

There are debuts for Peter Dooley, Josh Murphy and Byron Ralston, while Shamus Hurley-Langton and David Hawkshaw could also earn their first Connacht caps as replacements. 

“We’ve had a very positive pre-season and there’s now a huge sense of excitement among the group,” said Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend.

“There’s a genuine belief and optimism about what we can achieve in this first block of games, which all starts in Belfast tomorrow night.

“Ulster are a quality side and our battles against them are always hard fought. We’re really looking forward going head-to-head with them in what should be a great season opener for us both.”

Connacht team v Ulster 

15. Tiernan O’Halloran 
14. Byron Ralston 
13. Tom Farrell 
12. Tom Daly 
11. John Porch 
10. Conor Fitzgerald 
9. Kieran Marmion 

1. Peter Dooley 
2. Dave Heffernan 
3. Jack Aungier 
4. Gavin Thornbury (captain)
5. Leva Fifita 
6. Josh Murphy 
7. Conor Oliver 
8. Paul Boyle 

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin 
17. Denis Buckley 
18. Sam Illo 
19. Niall Murray 
20. Shamus Hurley-Langton 
21. Caolin Blade 
22. David Hawkshaw
23. Oran McNulty 

