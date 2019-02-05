Connacht confirm departure of Carey to English side Worcester

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED the departure of prop Conor Carey, who has signed a two-year deal with English Premiership outfit Worcester Warriors.

The 27-year-old has made 48 appearances for the western province but will move to Sixways at the end of the current campaign.

Carey is on the move at the end of the season. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Carey was educated at Methodist College in Belfast and came up through the Ulster system, before starting his professional career with English Championship clubs Ealing Trailfinders and Nottingham.

The former Ireland U20 international joined Connacht ahead of the 2016/17 season but with Finlay Bealham the first-choice tighthead in Galway, he has found starting opportunities limited.

Carey, who has featured 11 times for Connacht this term and moves to Worcester as an English-qualified player, said he was keen to seek a new challenge in the Premiership, particularly challenging himself at scrum-time on a weekly basis.

“The facilities at Sixways are top class, some of the very best around,” he said. “I chatted to Niall Annett and Michael Heaney, who I played schools rugby with, and they told me nothing but good things about the club.

“I worked with Neil Doak before and enjoyed that. Alan Solomons has also set his plans for the club and that’s something that really interests me and it’s something that I want to buy in to.”

Worcester director of rugby Solomons added: “We are delighted that Conor has decided to join us here at Sixways. He is an experienced tighthead prop with a good pedigree, who prides himself on his scrummaging. I have no doubt that he will make his mark here at the club.”

Worcester, who have three former Ulster players in Callum Black, Niall Annett and Michael Heaney on their books, are currently 11th in the Premiership.

