Friday 10 January, 2020
League One loan switch for Ireland U21 and West Ham United midfielder

Promising youngster Conor Coventry will spend the remainder of the season with Lincoln City.

By Paul Dollery Friday 10 Jan 2020, 2:05 PM
49 minutes ago 1,325 Views 1 Comment
Conor Coventry is due to be on Ireland U21 duty again for a double-header of European qualifiers against Iceland and Luxembourg in March.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FRESH FROM BEING rewarded with a contract extension at West Ham United, Conor Coventry is making his first loan move away from the Premier League club.

Coventry, who penned fresh terms last week to remain with the Hammers until 2023, has joined League One side Lincoln City until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old midfielder will look to gain further exposure to senior football at club level, having so far made two appearances for West Ham in the Carabao Cup. He has also captained the Hammers’ U23 side to an unbeaten season so far.

“I’m excited to get started at Lincoln,” Coventry told West Ham’s official website. “I’ve been really impressed with the style of play they’re trying to commit to. I’ve learnt a lot about the club and I’ve spoken with their manager, Michael Appleton, who’s expressed his belief in me, which excites me.

“What’s most important now is what I can learn on the pitch as a player, and I’m looking forward to the test of playing senior competitive men’s football every day. I think Lincoln’s a really good place to do that and somewhere I could really excel.”

The London-born youngster, whose mother hails from Ireland, has become a key player for the Boys in Green at U21 level, featuring in all but one of the 12 fixtures played by Stephen Kenny’s side in 2019.

At Lincoln he’ll play alongside international team-mate Zack Elbouzedi, who made his debut for the club following his move from Waterford in last weekend’s 3-1 loss at Sunderland.

The Imps, who were League Two champions last season, currently sit in 16th place ahead of tomorrow’s League One fixture against Shrewsbury Town.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

