Former AFL player and Monaghan boss combining for historic Derry club glory

CONOR GLASS HAS lined out on the inter-county stage with Derry this year and has experience of professional sport coaching in Australia after his lengthy spell with AFL club Hawthorn.

But right now it is his club manager Malachy O’Rourke that Glass is learning from.

And the 24-year-old is the latest to rave about the capabilites of O’Rourke, the former Monaghan Ulster-winning manager who has the golden touch at club level, as evidenced by his latest achievement in guiding Watty Grahams Glen to their first Derry senior title recently.

“Wherever Malachy goes, success usually follows,” remarked Glass today at the launch of the 2021 AIB GAA club championships.

“He’s just good to be around. He talks with all the players, he talks with all the management and he’s obviously very good in the community as well. A very technical, tactical manager. He’s just an all round manager, which is good to have at our club.

“He’ll pick up the finest of details, whether it be in the opposition or in our own performance. He goes through every blade of grass. He’s just so engrossed in the sport.

“He’s a good right-hand man in Ryan Porter. He does all the physical and all the training side of it. Malachy obviously does the final motivational words, so they work well together.”