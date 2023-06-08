Conor Hourihane to coach Aston Villa U16s next season

DERBY COUNTY AND Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane will take up a coaching role with Aston Villa U16s next season.

The 32-year-old Bandon man confirmed to West Cork newspaper The Southern Star that he will continue his playing career — likely at Derby — while coaching at his former club Villa by night.

Hourihane told The Southern Star Sport podcast that, “as it stands”, he is set to remain with the club for whom he scored seven goals and laid on 10 assists across 44 appearances last season, earning himself a spot in the League One Team of the Year.

However, Hourihane still lives in Birmingham where the Villa U16s train in the evenings, which will allow him to significantly progress his coaching career closer to home from September onwards.

“I’m going to be one of a couple of coaches,” said Hourihane, who began doing his coaching badges three years ago. “It’s amazing just to be involved in it.

“I’ve got great contacts there, still, from the time I was there. I was in and out there recently over the summer and they offered me the job of being involved with the U16s and I absolutely jumped at it.

“It’ll be great for the experience and to have on my CV going forward, and I’m trying to do as much as I can off the pitch to get ready for the transition over the next couple of years.”