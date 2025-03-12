Conor Hourihane takes charge of Barnsley for remainder of the season

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Conor Hourihane will take charge of Barnsley until the end of the season, following the departure of manager Darrell Clarke.

The League One outfit sacked Clarke this evening, as they sit 10th in the table, eight points off the promotion play-off places.

Barnsley have backed Hourihane to “keep us fighting for the top six until the end of the season”.

The 34-year-old Corkman retired from playing in December as he was appointed assistant head coach of the Tykes, the club he returned to last summer.

Now, he takes interim charge of the first-team, and will be assisted by Jon Stead, Martin Devaney and Tom Harban.

Hourihane with John Stead last month. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“We would like to thank Darrell for his efforts in a season which has been difficult for various reasons,” said Chairman Neerav Parekh.

“Darrell has worked extremely hard to try and get the team competitive and pushing for promotion, unfortunately, we find ourselves eight points away from the play-offs and feel that a change is needed.”

Sporting Director Mladen Sormaz also paid tribute to Clarke, before adding:

“We will take some time to ensure the next appointment is the right one with a focus on playing identity, returning to high pressing and attacking football.

“We believe that Conor can help to create enough bounce to keep us fighting for the top six until the end of the season. We will also be working in parallel to have a new head coach in place over the summer.”