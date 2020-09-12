McGregor arrested in Corsica for alleged attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS star Conor McGregor has been arrested in Corsica following an alleged incident of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure on Thursday, the local prosecutor’s office said on Saturday.

“Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services,” wrote the prosecutor’s office in a statement sent to AFP.

The statement gave no details of the alleged offences committed by the 32-year-old Dubliner.

A spokesperson for the former two-weight UFC champion told TMZ that McGregor “vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct” and that “he has been interviewed and released.”

It’s understood that McGregor is in the French island region ahead of a 180-kilometre yacht voyage to raise awareness for water safety.

The former UFC champion has spent several weeks in Corsica along with his fiancée, Dee Devlin, and their two children, in order to prepare for the event and was due to set off on the trip today along with Princess Charlene of Monaco.

In June, he announced his retirement from the octagon for the third time. However, on Friday, the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) arrived at his yacht to conduct drug tests, indicating that McGregor has not withdrawn from the testing pool and therefore has not officially retired from competing in the UFC.

- With reporting from AFP