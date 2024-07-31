Conor Nash turns down interest from several clubs to sign long-term Hawthorn deal

MEATH MAN CONOR Nash has signed a new contract with Hawthorn which will keep him at the Victoria club for the next five years, until 2029.

Nash, 26, has put pen to paper on one of the longest contract extensions for an Irish player in the AFL having turned down interest from a host of clubs as he entered free agency.

Hailing from Athlumney Village, Navan, Nash signed with Hawthorn as a Category B rookie in 2016.

He broke into Hawthorn’s first team towards the end of the 2021 campaign, starting their final four games, before becoming a permanent fixture in the Hawks’ side during a breakout 2022 season.

“I always wanted to get to the halfway mark and then we start talks. For me, there was outside interest, but I think everyone is starting to see where the club is going, which is just something I have to be part of,” Nash told AFL.com.au after signing the five-year deal.

“I’ve got too many good relationships with too many players and great people at Hawthorn to leave. In the end, I just kept coming back to I had to be part of the future here. I couldn’t leave.

“It is the first time in my career where I’ve had any leverage when going to do a deal. It made it a bit easier for Pete Lenton to do his job,” Nash said, referring to his agent. “He has been phenomenal since day one.

“I think early in the season I didn’t deal with it too well,” Nash added. “It reflected in my form; I started really poorly. He set some ground rules from the start; he wouldn’t call me after a Wednesday, which was really crucial.

“A five-year deal is something I’m proud of and very honoured and privileged to accept. They don’t get handed out too often. It is exciting. I can’t wait to continue at Hawthorn.”