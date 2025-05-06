Watford sack yet another manager

WATFORD HAVE SACKED head coach Tom Cleverley following a disappointing 14th-place finish in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hornets have announced that the 35-year-old, who was appointed on a permanent basis last summer after a successful spell in interim charge, has departed with the search for a replacement now under way.

Cleverley’s Watford endured a poor second half to the 2024/25 campaign, winning just five games in the 2025 calendar year to finish in the bottom half of the table.

Watford FC confirms the departure of Tom Cleverley as Head Coach. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 6, 2025

Sporting Director Gian Luca Nani told the club’s official website: “We thank Tom for his service – not just in his role as head coach, but for everything he has given Watford as a player and member of staff.

“But the time has come for a change and to build on what we believe is a young and talented squad that will have benefitted from the experience of the Championship this season.”

Cleverley is the 10th Watford boss to have been sacked in the last five years.