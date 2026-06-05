Tottenham sign former Liverpool defender Andy Robertson on free transfer

TOTTENHAM HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of former Liverpool defender Andy Robertson on a free transfer.

Scotland captain Robertson was close to a move to Spurs in January, but Liverpool were unable to bring back Kostas Tsimikas from his loan at Roma and pulled the plug on the switch.

Even though Tottenham have since changed manager, Roberto De Zerbi has given the green light for Robertson to join on July 1 after he made the decision to leave Anfield at the expiration of his contract this month.

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Andy Robertson, welcome to our family 🤍 pic.twitter.com/wK9w11nGYJ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 5, 2026

De Zerbi said: “Andy is someone I’ve admired for a number of years and he will bring outstanding technical qualities, experience, leadership and mentality to our team.

“He is a proven winner at the highest level over a long period and is someone who can be a big player for us, both on and off the pitch.

“I can’t wait to start working with him and seeing the positive impact he will have on everyone around him.”