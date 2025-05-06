Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan Nugent appears in court over alleged sexual assault charges

AN ALL-IRELAND winner with Armagh has appeared in court charged with alleged sexual assault offences.

Aidan Nugent, 30, of Cullyhanna Road, Newtownhamilton in Co Armagh appeared in the dock at Armagh Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry this morning.

He faces four charges relating to an incident involving a woman on November 17, 2024 during a trip involving Armagh GAA to Miami in the United States.

The charges include two counts of sexual assault and two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

In court today, a detective constable said he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

Wearing a light blue jumper, navy trousers and trainers, Mr Nugent confirmed his name and date of birth before indicating that he understood the charges put to him.

The court heard that initial contact was made between the complainant and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on 19 November.

Mr Nugent was contacted by police on 10 December, and attended Banbridge PSNI station for interview. He was also interviewed on 31 March before being charged on 14 April.

His solicitor Patrick Higgins said during police interview, Mr Nugent told officers that the “only sexual activity that occurred was consensual”, adding that he denies the allegations.

District Judge Anne Marshall heard the case and said police bail should continue with one condition, that Mr Nugent should have no contact with the complainant.

The case is next to be mentioned in court on 3 June.

The trip to Miami by the wider Armagh GAA came after the senior men won the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship title in July 2024.

Written by Press Association and posted on TheJournal.ie