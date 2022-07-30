Who are the main contenders to Kerry's throne in 2023?

THE DUST WAS still settling on a long-awaited All-Ireland for Kerry when talk turned to what’s next. Finally, a much-touted crop climbed the steps. Is this the start of a new dynasty?

Amidst all the joy, there was a palpable sense of relief from the Kingdom. “It’s like a weight lifted off your shoulders,” said Sean O’Shea post-match. After enjoying the celebrations and club championship, they can launch into 2023 without that weight around their neck.

And yet, when assessing the prospects of a golden age, the current football landscape must be taken into consideration. The last three All-Irelands have had three different winners. There have been five different finalists.

What’s more, a new team going back-t0-back has proven to be a significant challenge. Dublin’s 2013 triumph was followed by their loss to Donegal in 2014. Jack O’Connor’s first stint as boss saw him win Sam Maguire in 2004 and lose out the following year.

Backing it up will excite Kerry, no doubt. As final Man of the Match David Clifford declared, they are just getting started. Stefan Okunbor’s endured an injury-hampered return from Australia but a full pre-season should see the former Geelong player kick on. David Moran is 35 next year, but the rest of their starting team has a good age profile. Right now, they are justifiably favourites for 2023.

Frontrunners

Alongside Kerry, Dublin remain a leading contender. If not for a Sean O’Shea wonder-free, they were headed for extra-time with the eventual All-Ireland champions. They came so close without star forward Con O’Callaghan. A new crop, like Lee Gannon and Lorcan O’Dell, performed admirably in 2023.

Their rearguard can get stronger. Defender Sean McMahon was one of their stand-out players last year. It remains to be seen if Eoghan O’Donnell plays football or hurling in 2023.

Division 2 will give them further opportunities to develop the squad. They remain an extremely talented side.

Chasing pack

Before looking forward, it is worth glancing back. Tyrone’s defence of their 2021 title was underwhelming. Their Ulster championship came crashing to a halt against Derry before Armagh dumped them out.

Even still, Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher preside over a powder keg. Accusations of a soft All-Ireland will ensure the chip is firmly secured on their shoulder. An U20 All-Ireland win provides a glut of young talent like Ruairi Canavan and Michael McGleenan. The side has huge potential, it is just a question of getting the likes of Cathal McShane and Kieran McGeary back in form.

Out west, Galway are already making plans for the future. Speaking on Galway Bay FM, Padraic Joyce pointed to the young profile of his squad.

“There is always next year but it doesn’t soften the blow when you come so close. There is an awful long way back next year to go through the whole campaign.

“They are young and an ambitious team. That is the player I went for, who want to do well for Galway. There are great young lads there. There is even better coming through, you see the minors winning the All-Ireland final. The future is bright for Galway football.”

Seán Mulkerrin missed their entire 2022 campaign after a knee injury in the Sigerson Cup while Conor Flaherty was the starting goalkeeper until an injury in the league final. On top of that, proven inter-county quality exists within the county with the likes of Peter Cooke, Eamonn Brannigan and Michael Daly. Young players like Sean Fitzgerald, Johnny McGrath, James McLaughlin and Tomo Culhane saw game time in the league.

Their decider loss to Kerry exposed a lack of depth and developing some of that cohort must be the main priority. For Mayo, the return of Tommy Conroy and Ryan O’Donoghue immediately transforms the attacking unit. It is crucial they get the appointment of a new manager right.

Attainable (with work)

Ulster champions Derry enjoyed a superb season. After missing out on Division 1 by a point, they stormed to an All-Ireland semi-final, overcoming Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal on the way.

Can their style win an All-Ireland? It should be said Rory Gallagher has demonstrated impressive tactical creativity this year. Consider their approach to the attacking zone with the opposition’s D. Previously, teams were coached to vacate this area. Leave it open for a possible runner. Avoid clogging up space.

Gallagher’s outfit often flooded it with five players. Suddenly defenders who were drilled to pack the scoring zone were forced to shift from their zonal set-up. Derry scored 11 championship goals this year.

Armagh and Donegal have lurched between extremes, providing cause for excitement and then failing to deliver. To their credit, Kieran McGeeney’s men responded to yet another disappointing Ulster championship loss with back-to-back qualifier victories. While Galway looked the better team for much of the quarter-final, Armagh refused to yield and forced the game to penalties.

A new championship structure means a race for 16 spots. After winning this year’s Tailteann Cup, Westmeath will play in the All-Ireland, meaning there are 15 places left. At least seven will be based on finishing places in the league and the other eight will be the provincial finalists.

Donegal haven’t won an Ulster title since 2019. For Armagh, you have to go back to 2008. Not since Cork in 2010 have a team won an All-Ireland without winning their province. The likes of Donegal and Armagh need to start there.

The All-Ireland champions influence the following year’s championship more than any other team. Think of the copycats trying to replicate Kerry’s twin towers or Jim McGuinness’s Donegal.

What is the lesson from 2022′s McGrath Cup, league and All-Ireland champions? Winning is a habit.