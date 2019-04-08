McDowell finishes tied-7th in Texas as Conners plays his way into the Masters

COREY CONNERS BROKE through for his maiden PGA Tour title after winning the Valero Texas Open by two strokes.

Canadian Conners claimed his maiden Tour trophy after his final-round 66 sealed victory ahead of Charley Hoffman on Sunday.

Conners had to outplay 54-hole leader Kim Si-woo and then had to fend off Hoffman and a streaking Ryan Moore, finishing on 20-under par at TPC San Antonio.

Graeme McDowell shot a final round of six-under par 66 to finish in a tie for seventh place on 12-under, eight shots behind Conners.

McDowell — who last week registered his first PGA Tour win since 2015 — moves up another 18 places in the world rankings to 115th.

By winning, Conners becomes the final player to qualify for the Masters when the first Major of the year tees off at Augusta National on Thursday.

