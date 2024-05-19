Cork break Munster round robin scoring record with 18-point trouncing of Tipperary

Cork 4-30

Tipperary 1-21

ALAN CONNOLLY’S THIRD hat-trick in two months powered Cork to an 18-point trouncing that eliminates Tipperary from the Munster Championship.

The sides had been evenly matched until the Blackrock poacher’s first on the stroke of half-time. After the break, they outgunned the hosts by 3-15 to 0-9.

It lifts the Rebels to second in the standings and strengthens their prospects of qualification to the All-Ireland series.

They even broke the Munster round-robin scoring record, taking their four-game total to a whopping 11-107.

The Premier have now gone six games in Munster without a win (three draws and three losses) and their final-round game against Clare is a dead rubber for them.

There was a huge Cork turnout among the sold-out 43,972 crowd at FBD Semple Stadium. Toll barriers down south were raised to let traffic through such were the queues along the route.

It was the Tipp supporters who raised the first big cheer within 15 seconds of the throw-in. Noel McGrath’s visionary pass picked out Conor Bowe’s through run and while Patrick Collins saved, Mark Kehoe was on hand to tap in.

Cork had an immediate goal chance in response but Barry Hogan pulled off a flying save from Brian Hayes. Kehoe had another run at goal ended by a tangle of legs with Seán O’Donoghue.

Referee Thomas Walsh deemed it accidental rather than cynical and awarded a free rather than a penalty.

Liam Cahill showed his confidence in Jason Forde’s free-taking and he slotted five points in the first half, converting three of his four placed balls.

Cork were able to replicate some of their puck-outs successes that troubled Limerick. Five of their first six points came from that source to level at 1-3 to 0-6, including three from Patrick Horgan.

They would be level another seven times before the half-time whistle.

Shane Barrett completed a three-point streak to give the Leesiders their first lead. It took until the 20th minute for them to push two ahead with a Darragh Fitzgibbon off-the-hurl score, his third, and a Declan Dalton intercept. 0-12 to 1-7.

Tipp replied with five of the next six. When McGrath split the posts, all six forwards had registered. He was followed by a Forde pair and two sublime catch-and-point efforts from Hogan’s puck-outs, finished by Alan Tynan and the roving Jake Morris.

Their lead was two but Cork struck the final 1-2. First, Séamus Harnedy and Horgan raised white flags. Then, in the second minute of added time, Barrett’s run created space and Connolly beat two defenders to spin his shot into the far top corner. 1-15 to 1-12 at the break.

Hayes was the only forward not to score in the first half but he landed two in the space of a minute from quality Luke Meade supply.

Advertisement

Then Connolly took over. Dan McCormack had been warming up to replace the struggling Cathal Barrett. The corner-back wasn’t the best target for a short puck-out in the circumstances and the Blackrock livewire turned him over and wrongfooted Hogan with his reverse strike.

Hayes wafted another chance wide before Connolly had his third in the 47th minute after a sharp passing exchange with Meade.

That sparked a 1-8 unanswered burst as Tipp fell away. The final quartet came from impact sub Shane Kingston, to make it 3-25 to 1-16. A 15-point difference.

Conor Lehane added another with his first touch and the home exodus hit its peak after Barrett punished Bowe’s sloppy pass by feeding Horgan for a fourth goal on the hour.

The championship’s all-time top scorer could’ve even had a second but for a square-ball call ruling out his late tap-in. As it was, he had to settle for 1-9, taking his personal tally this campaign to 4-37.

Scorers for Cork: Alan Connolly 3-1, Patrick Horgan 1-9 (0-4f), Shane Kingston 0-4, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-3, Séamus Harnedy 0-3, Robert Downey 0-2, Shane Barrett 0-2, Brian Hayes 0-2, Niall O’Leary 0-1, Declan Dalton 0-1, Luke Meade 0-1, Conor Lehane 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-5 (3f), Mark Kehoe 1-0, Jake Morris 0-3, John McGrath 0-3 (3f), Gearóid O’Connor 0-2, Noel McGrath 0-2, Darragh Stakelum 0-2, Ronan Maher 0-1 (f), Conor Bowe 0-1, Alan Tynan 0-1, Seán Hayes 0-1.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra, captain)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

21. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for E Twomey (32, temporary)

23. Shane Kingston (Douglas) for Dalton (45)

18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for O’Donoghue (52, temporary)

25. Conor Lehane (Midleton) for Harnedy (60)

24. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) for Barrett (62)

19. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton) for Fitzgibbon (64)

26. Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers) for Connolly (67)

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 5. Michael Breen (Ballina), 4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 7. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

9. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 8. Alan Tynan (Roscrea)

10. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), 11. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 12. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

14. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), 15. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Subs

17. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens) for R Maher (32-h-t, temporary)

26. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Connolly (h-t)

22. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh) for Barrett (42, inj)

23. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Forde (44)

21. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha) for D Stakelum (48)

19. Seán Hayes (Kiladangan) for O’Connor (56)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)