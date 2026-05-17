Cork land All-Ireland title with victory over Kilkenny

CORK CANTERED TO their first All-Ireland U23A camogie title, fielding a strong side full of senior experience, and including the likes of multiple All-Ireland senior medallists Orlaith Cahalane and Méabh Murphy, to overpower Kilkenny at Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field by 2-23 to 1-5.

Although Keara Ryan opened the scoring for the Cats with a nice point, Cork settled quickly and they had taken the lead thanks to scores form Amy Sheppard and Millie Condon, when Ava McAuliffe goaled after eight minutes to send the Rebels on their way.

They got into a relentless rhythm thereafter, and while Cahalane did get among the scores, there was a real breadth of provider in that regard, McAuliffe and Sheppard adding a brace of points and Rose Murphy, Ciara Golden, Niamh McNabola, Laura Dunlea and Condon also splitting the posts.

Katie Brennan provided a rare riposte and it was 1-14 to 0-3 at the change of ends, with the Noresiders facing a seemingly impossible task of turning things around in Dungarvan.

They did get the ideal start to the second half, when Amy Brennan provided a goal six minutes after the restart but any prospect of a comeback was doused immediately, as from the puckout, the outstanding Sheppard rippled the net at the other end of the field for Jerry Wallace’s squad and that was that.

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Cahalane, McNabola, Sheppard, Eimear Duignan, Maebh O’Brien and the magnificent McAuliffe kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Leesiders, while Amy Brennan and Ellen Gunner provided the only other scores after the former’s goal.

The U23B final was a far tighter affair at the Ó Raghallaighs GAA Club in Drogheda and it was Antrim that edged out Wexford by 1-11 to 1-9.

A sublime goal by Éabha McAllister at the end of the opening quarter was probably the game’s key score and you couldn’t have wished for a more fitting winner, if you could pin such a label on a score that came so early.

Cara O’Boyle had been involved as Antrim won possession in their own half and transferred it with a long delivery. McAllister just got ahead in the race to get to the sliotar first but it was the deft flick that nutmegged the onrushing defender and then the smart pick-up that made you get up off your seat.

It then needed the finish, from an angle but she made no mistake, with a rising shot that would not have been stopped with three goalkeepers.

That helped establish a four-point interval lead and for much of the second half, it looked like they were heading for an inevitable victory, keeping Wexford at arm’s length.

Ellen McIntosh slotted a quick brace of points to add to an earlier score as the Saffrons moved six clear. But an opportunistic finish by Aisling Goggins for a goal, within seconds of entering the pitch, turned proceedings completely on their head in the 50th minute.

The young Model County side threw everything at it in the closing stages but Antrim showed commendable composure to see it out well.

Meanwhile, the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Championships got under way yesterday and Offaly marked their return to elite fare in memorable fashion, with Mairéad Teehan’s 64th minute goal snatching a 2-10 to 1-12 victory over a Wexford side that had won the Leinster title eight days previously.

Teehan has long been a superstar for the Faithful, including in last year’s run to intermediate honours, and the Moneygall sharpshooter was the saviour once more, ramming a low, powerful drive to the net after points from Caoimhe Byrne and Chloe Cashe had moved the visitors into a two-point lead.

Gerry McQuaid’s crew were overly reliant on Cashe for scores however, as she contributed nine points and apart from Ciara Butler’s second-half goal, Wexford’s attack found it difficult against a resolute Offaly defence in which Amy Byrne and the inspirational Aisling Brennan excelled.

Faye Mulrooney’s first-half goal, set up by Grace Teehan, laid the platform for the hosts but it was tit-for-tat after the restart, with Mairéad Teehan having the final say for Jack Maher’s charges.