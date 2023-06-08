Cork City lose Darragh Crowley and Albin Winbo to ACL injuries

CORK CITY HAVE confirmed that right winger Darragh Crowley and central midfielder Albin Winbo will miss the remainder of the 2023 season having both suffered anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Kinsale man Crowley, 23, has scored three goals and laid on one more in 17 appearances for City this season but was taken off five minutes into last week’s crucial victory over fellow strugglers Drogheda United.

Midfield Swede Winbo, 25, has made seven appearances this season but has missed City’s last six games, the most recent four of which have been victories.

Interim boss Richie Holland today confirmed that both players will miss the rest of the Leesiders’ campaign with ACL damage.

City host Dundalk at Turner’s Cross on Friday night seeking a fifth successive league win.