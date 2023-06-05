Late drama again as Cork City see off Bohs

Cork City 2

Bohemians 1

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

THE LAST-GASP TURNER’S Cross drama took down another title-chaser as Bohemians fell to Daniel Krezic’s 88th-minute winner.

After overwhelming eight-man Shamrock Rovers in the 85th minute, Cork City left it even later at home to take their winning streak to four games on the spin.

Bohs looked to have spoiled the party with Adam McDonnell’s 87th-minute equaliser but their flares were still alight as City stole their thunder.

Aaron Bolger raced away down the right and sent a brilliant ball across the box which was blasted to the roof of the net by substitute Krezic.

From prime relegation play-off candidates, by full-time City found themselves out of the ninth-place hot seat for the first time since March. The 3,891 fans at the Cross were on their feet in unison long before that final whistle.

A 5-0 loss to Bohs was the final act of Colin Healy’s tenure five weeks ago but this time, it provided the pinnacle of a remarkable sequence of wins for the still-managerless City.

A game of fine passing football with limited end product sparked to life in the 73rd minute thanks to Matt Healy. He took John O’Donovan’s pull back and volleyed it with venom past James Talbot in the Bohs goal.

Ruairí Keating and Barry Coffey came close to doubling City’s lead, with the latter shooting just wide of the far post but Bohs weren’t for waving the white flag.

They gave fair warning when a deep cross from Declan McDaid was met by the ever-dangerous Kris Twardek and he leathered the ball onto the crossbar.

That was only the start of it.

O’Donovan came closest in the first half, his stinging shot forcing Talbot into a save.

City looked to be closing in on a fourth clean sheet in a row even as McDaid whizzed a sighter from 30 yards just wide.

Even when that record fell, it would still be City’s day.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; J Honohan, C Coleman, A Gilchrist (G Walker h-t); K Čustović, A Bolger, M Healy, J O’Donovan (D Krezic 79); J O’Brien-Whitmarsh (B Coffey 61); R Keating, T Owolabi.

BOHEMIANS: J Talbot; J Benn (G Horton 67), K Nowak, K Radkowski, J Flores; K Buckley, A McDonnell; A Coote, J Clarke (J O’Sullivan 74), K Twardek; J Akintunde (D McDaid 67).

Referee: R Harvey