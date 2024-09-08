Knockout line-ups confirmed in Cork and Clare senior hurling championships

REIGNING CHAMPIONS SARSFIELDS booked a direct passage to the premier senior hurling semi-final stage in Cork this afternoon.

In the final round of group games, Midleton, Newtownshandrum and Kanturk secured quarter-final spots, alongside the already qualified Blackrock, Fr O’Neills and divisional team Imokilly.

Sarsfields saw off Bishopstown by 1-25 to 0-12 with Cathal McCarthy grabbing the only goal of the game.

Conor Lehane starred with a tally of 0-14 as last year’s finalists Midleton advanced from the group stages, 0-23 to 1-17 victors over an Erins Own team who bowed out, despite Cork senior Robbie O’Flynn striking 0-9.

Advertisement

Midleton will play Newtownshandrum in the quarter-final, goals from Conor Griffin and Ronan Geary helping the North Cork men triumph 2-17 to 0-19 against Douglas today, who saw county player Shane Kingston contribute 0-8.

Blackrock defeated Fr O’Neills 3-18 to 1-19 to bag top spot in their group, Alan Connolly scoring 1-7 for the winners, while Declan Dalton hit 1-10 for his defeated team. The other group game resulted in Kanturk seeing off Charleville 4-20 to 3-21.

Those results mean Blackrock and Kanturk will face off at the quarter-final stage, while Fr O’Neills will meet Imokilly. The relegation playoff at the top grade of Cork hurling will be contested by Charleville and Bishopstown.

Meanwhile in Clare, Cratloe were the big winners in advancing to the senior hurling quarter-finals today as Conor McGrath’s last-gasp point sealed a 1-20 to 1-17 success over Kilmaley. That three-point success enabled them to advance on scoring difference, along with group winners Feakle.

In Group 3, Scarriff saw off O’Callaghan Mills today 1-19 to 1-17, while Inagh-Kilnamona were too strong for Broadford, winning 4-19 to 0-16.

Yesterday, title holders Clonlara impressed as they defeated Clooney Quin 3-26 to 2-17. Éire Óg Ennis topped that group as Ballyea, champions recently in 2021 and 2022, exit the competition. Friday night’s action saw Crusheen and Sixmilebridge advance from Group 4.

The senior hurling quarter-final draw in the home of the All-Ireland champions will take place tomorrow evening:

Clare SHC quarter-finalists: Éire Óg Ennis, Clonlara, Feakle, Cratloe, Scarriff, Inagh-Kilnamona, Crusheen, Sixmilebridge.

– Updated 7.39pm: An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed O’Callaghan Mills as a Clare SHC quarter-finalist, and omitted Inagh-Kilnamona.