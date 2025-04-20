Cork and Clare play out dramatic draw in Munster hurling championship opener

Clare 3-21

Cork 2-24

THEY NEEDED EXTRA-time to separate the pair when they met in Croke Park last July, when Cork and Clare renewed acquaintances to kickstart the 2025 championship, it proved just as tight and pulsating.

Both had to settle for a draw, and perhaps relief will be the main reaction from both. Declan Dalton fired over a last-gasp free to save 14-man Cork after Clare had come charging for the finish line like a train.

Clare hit three second-half goals as they wiped out Cork’s 12-point interval deficit. The Liam MacCarthy Cup holders held all the momentum in the finale, scoring 1-6 without reply and edging ahead thanks to a David Reidy close-range free.

The home fans were in a delirious mood but Cork pegged them back at the finish when Ciaran Joyce was fouled and Dalton nailed the free.

The opening half was hugely impressive by Cork. Their movement and touch was sharp from the outset as they swiftly got to the pitch of the game. Clare remained close to them, trailing 0-5 to 0-3, but when BrIan Hayes found the net in the 13th minute, it was a score that burst the dam.

Cork had threatened to unsettle the Clare full-back line, that started minus Conor Cleary, in the early stages, and Hayes profited from a precise Darragh Fitzgibbon delivery, cut in along the endline past Darragh Lohan and batted home his shot.

When he raised a green flag again twelve minutes later, it pushed Cork nine clear. There were several creators in the move, Ethan Twomey arrowing a ball down the wing, Patrick Horgan releasing Alan Connolly with a hand pass, and when he squared it to Hayes, the finish past Eibhear Quilligan was straightforward.

Advertisement

Cork's Brian Hayes shoots to score his side's second goal of the match. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The scoreboard at the interval proclaimed 2-15 to 0-9 in Cork’s favour, indicative of their dominance and Clare’s struggles. In the opening 33 minutes, Clare only notched a single point from play. They improved in that regard during the timeframe before the break but Cork traded points to stay in front by twelve.

Cork’s position could have been more favourable as they hunted for goals to inflict further damage. Quilligan did well to beat away a shot from Connolly, while Shane Barrett sent an effort whistling past the butt of the upright. Cork scored 1-5 without reply between the 20th and 30th minutes, while Patrick Collins pulled off a superb save to deny Peter Duggan at the far end.

More to follow…

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers – captain), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarr’s)

12. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 10. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

19. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for Robert Downey (45)

25. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills) for Harnedy (48)

22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers for Twomey (55)

26. Shane Kingston (Douglas) for Horgan (60)

23. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold) for Connolly (64)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 17. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones), 4. Conor Leen (Corofin)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

13. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), 9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, captain), 15. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis), 8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

14. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff),

Subs

18. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle) for Ryan (inj) (15)

24. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for McCarthy (57)

21. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones) for Rodgers (67)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)



