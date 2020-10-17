BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 17 October 2020
Advertisement

Cork defeat Clare in Munster minor opener while All-Ireland winners Tipperary unveil U20 side

Ben Cunningham scored 0-9 as the Cork minor team defeated Clare today.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 3:07 PM
42 minutes ago 1,996 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5236246
Ben Cunningham top scorer for Cork minors today while Eoghan Connolly will captain the Tipperarry U20 side.
Image: INPHO
Ben Cunningham top scorer for Cork minors today while Eoghan Connolly will captain the Tipperarry U20 side.
Ben Cunningham top scorer for Cork minors today while Eoghan Connolly will captain the Tipperarry U20 side.
Image: INPHO

DONAL ÓG CUSACK saw his Cork minor team get off to a successful start in the Munster hurling championship today with a 1-24 to 2-13 victory over Clare, helped by a return of 0-9 from attacker Ben Cunningham.

The St Finbarr’s forward, son of goalkeeper Ger, was the key marksman for the Rebels while Colin Walsh struck their only goal and there were important scoring returns from substitutes Jack Leahy (0-4) and Wiliam Buckley (0-2).

Cork were ahead 1-10 to 1-8 at the break as Clare recovered from an early position when they trailed by seven points. Jarlath Collins netted to bring them back into it while Oisin O’Donnell raised a green flag in the second half yet Cork managed to hold them off to triumph by eight points.

Cusack, who is joined by Rebel greats Sean Óg Ó hAilpín and Tom Kenny in the management team, will see his side meet Limerick at the semi-final stage on 30 October.

ben-oconnor-tackles-james-doherty Cork's Ben O'Connor and Clare's James Doherty in today's game. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Meanwhile Tipperary boss John Devane, in his first season in charge, has named six players who started in last year’s All-Ireland U20 winning side for Monday’s Munster quarter-final against Clare.

Goalkeeper Aaron Browne, corner-back Johnny Ryan, centre-back Eoghan Connolly, wing-forward Gearóid O’Connor, centre-forward Conor Bowe and corner-forward Andrew Ormond all started in last August’s All-Ireland final success over Cork.

Connolly captains the team while attackers Seán Hayes and Kian O’Kelly both came on as subs for Tipperary in that match. The team is also notable for the inclusion of Borris-Ileigh duo Ray McCormack and Kevin Maher, who both started in last January’s All-Ireland senior club final, with their club-mate James Devaney listed amongst the substitutes.

Tipperary

1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers
3. Conor Whelan – Carrick Davins
4. Éanna McBride – JK Brackens

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

5. Fintan Purcell – Drom-Inch
6. Eoghan Connolly (Capt.) – Cashel King Cormacs
7. Ray McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

8. Kevin Maher – Borris-Ileigh
9. Kevin McCarthy – Toomevara

10. Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy
11. Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy
12. Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

13. Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens
14. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs
15. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan

Subs

16. Rhys Shelly – Moycarkey-Borris
17. Darragh Flannery – Kiladangan
18. John Ryan – Boherlahan-Dualla
19. Keith Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane
20. Kieran Moloney – Thurles Sarsfields
21. Max Hackett – Moycarkey-Borris
22. Jack Morrissey – Moycarkey-Borris
23. Seán Ryan – Templederry Kenyons
24. James Devaney – Borris-Ileigh

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie