Cork defeat Clare in Munster minor opener while All-Ireland winners Tipperary unveil U20 side

DONAL ÓG CUSACK saw his Cork minor team get off to a successful start in the Munster hurling championship today with a 1-24 to 2-13 victory over Clare, helped by a return of 0-9 from attacker Ben Cunningham.
The St Finbarr’s forward, son of goalkeeper Ger, was the key marksman for the Rebels while Colin Walsh struck their only goal and there were important scoring returns from substitutes Jack Leahy (0-4) and Wiliam Buckley (0-2).
Cork were ahead 1-10 to 1-8 at the break as Clare recovered from an early position when they trailed by seven points. Jarlath Collins netted to bring them back into it while Oisin O’Donnell raised a green flag in the second half yet Cork managed to hold them off to triumph by eight points.
Cusack, who is joined by Rebel greats Sean Óg Ó hAilpín and Tom Kenny in the management team, will see his side meet Limerick at the semi-final stage on 30 October.
Meanwhile Tipperary boss John Devane, in his first season in charge, has named six players who started in last year’s All-Ireland U20 winning side for Monday’s Munster quarter-final against Clare.
Goalkeeper Aaron Browne, corner-back Johnny Ryan, centre-back Eoghan Connolly, wing-forward Gearóid O’Connor, centre-forward Conor Bowe and corner-forward Andrew Ormond all started in last August’s All-Ireland final success over Cork.
Connolly captains the team while attackers Seán Hayes and Kian O’Kelly both came on as subs for Tipperary in that match. The team is also notable for the inclusion of Borris-Ileigh duo Ray McCormack and Kevin Maher, who both started in last January’s All-Ireland senior club final, with their club-mate James Devaney listed amongst the substitutes.
Tipperary
1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
2. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers
3. Conor Whelan – Carrick Davins
4. Éanna McBride – JK Brackens
5. Fintan Purcell – Drom-Inch
6. Eoghan Connolly (Capt.) – Cashel King Cormacs
7. Ray McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
8. Kevin Maher – Borris-Ileigh
9. Kevin McCarthy – Toomevara
10. Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy
11. Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy
12. Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
13. Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens
14. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs
15. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan
Subs
16. Rhys Shelly – Moycarkey-Borris
17. Darragh Flannery – Kiladangan
18. John Ryan – Boherlahan-Dualla
19. Keith Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane
20. Kieran Moloney – Thurles Sarsfields
21. Max Hackett – Moycarkey-Borris
22. Jack Morrissey – Moycarkey-Borris
23. Seán Ryan – Templederry Kenyons
24. James Devaney – Borris-Ileigh
