Cork defeat Clare in Munster minor opener while All-Ireland winners Tipperary unveil U20 side

Ben Cunningham top scorer for Cork minors today while Eoghan Connolly will captain the Tipperarry U20 side.

DONAL ÓG CUSACK saw his Cork minor team get off to a successful start in the Munster hurling championship today with a 1-24 to 2-13 victory over Clare, helped by a return of 0-9 from attacker Ben Cunningham.

The St Finbarr’s forward, son of goalkeeper Ger, was the key marksman for the Rebels while Colin Walsh struck their only goal and there were important scoring returns from substitutes Jack Leahy (0-4) and Wiliam Buckley (0-2).

Cork were ahead 1-10 to 1-8 at the break as Clare recovered from an early position when they trailed by seven points. Jarlath Collins netted to bring them back into it while Oisin O’Donnell raised a green flag in the second half yet Cork managed to hold them off to triumph by eight points.

Cusack, who is joined by Rebel greats Sean Óg Ó hAilpín and Tom Kenny in the management team, will see his side meet Limerick at the semi-final stage on 30 October.

Cork's Ben O'Connor and Clare's James Doherty in today's game. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Meanwhile Tipperary boss John Devane, in his first season in charge, has named six players who started in last year’s All-Ireland U20 winning side for Monday’s Munster quarter-final against Clare.

Goalkeeper Aaron Browne, corner-back Johnny Ryan, centre-back Eoghan Connolly, wing-forward Gearóid O’Connor, centre-forward Conor Bowe and corner-forward Andrew Ormond all started in last August’s All-Ireland final success over Cork.

Connolly captains the team while attackers Seán Hayes and Kian O’Kelly both came on as subs for Tipperary in that match. The team is also notable for the inclusion of Borris-Ileigh duo Ray McCormack and Kevin Maher, who both started in last January’s All-Ireland senior club final, with their club-mate James Devaney listed amongst the substitutes.

Tipperary

1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers

3. Conor Whelan – Carrick Davins

4. Éanna McBride – JK Brackens

5. Fintan Purcell – Drom-Inch

6. Eoghan Connolly (Capt.) – Cashel King Cormacs

7. Ray McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

8. Kevin Maher – Borris-Ileigh

9. Kevin McCarthy – Toomevara

10. Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy

11. Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy

12. Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

13. Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens

14. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs

15. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan

Subs

16. Rhys Shelly – Moycarkey-Borris

17. Darragh Flannery – Kiladangan

18. John Ryan – Boherlahan-Dualla

19. Keith Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane

20. Kieran Moloney – Thurles Sarsfields

21. Max Hackett – Moycarkey-Borris

22. Jack Morrissey – Moycarkey-Borris

23. Seán Ryan – Templederry Kenyons

24. James Devaney – Borris-Ileigh

