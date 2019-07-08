This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork make two changes for Munster hurling semi-final against Clare

The two sides meet at Páirc Uí Rinn on Wednesday evening.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Jul 2019, 9:17 PM
James Keating captains the Rebels.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
James Keating captains the Rebels.
James Keating captains the Rebels.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CORK HAVE THIS evening named their starting team for Wednesday’s Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 hurling championship semi-final clash against Clare at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Manager Denis Ring has made two changes to his side for the last four showdown, with Ger Millerick and Sean Twomey drafted into the starting XV from last week’s quarter-final victory over Limerick. 

Millerick is one of three players in the team to have sampled senior inter-county hurling action this summer, along with half-back Robert Downey and goalkeeper Ger Collins.

The Rebels proved too strong for Limerick last time out, with Shane O’Regan hitting 1-6, and they will bid to take the next step and book a place in this year’s Munster decider on 23 July.

Earlier, Clare unveiled their team for the semi-final tussle, which gets underway at 7.30pm.

Cork:

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarrife)
3. James Keating (Kildorrery) (captain)
4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)
6. Sean O’ Leary Hayes (Midleton)

7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)
8. Tommy O’ Connell (Midleton)

9. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
10. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

11. Craig Hanifin (Na Piarsaigh)
12. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh)
13. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)

14. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill)
15. Evan Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs:

16. Ian Butler (Kildorrery)
17. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)
18. Ronan Sheehan (Mallow)
19. Jamie Copps (Ballyhea)
20. Declan Hanlon (Blarney)
21. Simon Kennefick (Glen Rovers)
22. Liam O’ Shea (Lisgoold)
23. Barry Murphy (Castlelyons)
24. Padraig Power (Blarney).

