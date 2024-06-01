Cork fire three goals to upset Donegal in All-Ireland series

Cork 3-9

Donegal 0-16

LATE POINTS FROM Steven Sherlock and Colm O’Callaghan clinched a dramatic win for Cork against Donegal in the All-Ireland football group series this afternoon.

In brilliant summer sunshine, Cork really ignited their campaign with a victory that was founded on a goalscoring blast after half-time, Sean Powter and Rory Maguire both netting.

Donegal took over as the second half progressed, reeling Cork in to level, but the home side remained composed to produce a closing kick when the need was greatest.

Cork had their moments in the first half. The home rose off their seats in the 19th minute, Mattie Taylor crashing a powerful shot to the net, capping off a lung-bursting run of over 70 metres. Sean Powter turned over Ryan McHugh and released Taylor who galloped clear with the pitch open in front of him.

Donegal were caught on a couple of other occasions when they lost the ball up front, Cork counter attacking and creating overlaps with little defensive cover to breach. Twice it seemed they could push to work a goal but were content to settle for Chris Óg Jones popping over points.

The theme of their season in creating goal chances and failing to convert cropped up again before the break, Brian Hurley was denied by Shaun Patton, while Colm O’Callaghan’s rebound effort was tipped away by Michael Langan. To pour salt on the wound, Mark Cronin’s resultant ’45 floated wide.

Donegal were generally more clinical, more efficient, more incisive in their attacking forays. They trailed 1-3 to 0-4 after 20 minutes but had surged clear by 0-9 to 1-4 at half-time.

Patrick McBrearty was always a threat as he posted five points, Cork goalkeeper Chris Kelly managing to tip one blistering shot over the bar. Oisin Gallen chipped in with a brace and when they were properly set, the Donegal defence offered firm resistance.

More to follow…

Cork boss John Cleary. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Cork

1. Chris Kelly (Éire Óg)’

2. Kevin Flahive (Douglas), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knockagree), 6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk),

4. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 5. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Matty Taylor (Mallow)

9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

12. Brian O’Donnell (Carrigaline), 11. Seán Powter (Douglas), 10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

25 Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 15. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), 13. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire),

Subs

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (St Eunan’s)

7. Peadar Mogan (St Naul’s), 3. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s), 2. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana), 4. Ciaran Moore (St Eunan’s)

8. Jason McGee (Cloughaneely), 9. Michael Langan (St Michael’s)

10. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s), 11. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill), 12. Daire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar), 14. Oisin Gallen (Ballybofey), 15. Niall O’Donnell (St Eunan’s)

Subs

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)