Cork earn important win over sub-par Dundalk

Cork City 1

Dundalk 0

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

The formula for survival would seem simple for Cork City after a second clean sheet of the season resulted in a second win.

Having conceded 13 goals in their last five games, in which time they’ve three times dropped points from winning positions, the Rebel Army held out to turn Cian Murphy’s first-half goal into three points.

All the sweeter, too, that this bank holiday boost came against their rivals of the past decade Dundalk. The visitors didn’t force Jimmy Corcoran into a single save all afternoon and have now clocked up three losses on the trot.

City, still ninth, are just two points behind the Lilywhites.

In a tentative opening quarter in front of 3,674 fans, Jonas Häkkinen’s full-blooded tackle on Johannes Yli-Kokko inside 30 seconds blotted out the best early opportunity as Dundalk struggled to create into a howling wind.

City were slow starters but Cian Bargary’s javelin throws into the box started to cause the visitors some jitters. Off half-cleared balls, Aaron Bolger and Kevin Čustović had efforts blocked by Connor Malley and Andy Boyle.

17-year-old Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh, making his first start, provided an even better chance off another second ball but Ally Gilchrist, all alone in front of goal, headed wide.

It was a looping ball forward that would open them up in the 38th minute, with Ruairí Keating flicking it into Murphy’s path and he showed no rustiness on his first start of the season to send a composed finish under Nathan Shepperd.

It would prove the only shot on target all day as the second half lacked goalmouth action for long stretches.

That suited City just fine.

Patrick Hoban made his return from injury as Stephen O’Donnell switched to a back three and committed two through the middle in attack. Dundalk began to show more intent and almost immediately created two chances.

They both fell to Rayhaan Tulloch but he sent one flashing across the far post and the other careering into the near side-netting.

Hoban sent a header wide in stoppage time and skittled another hopeful effort off target but City rarely looked anything but in control.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; J Honohan, J Häkkinen, A Gilchrist, K Čustović; C Coleman, A Bolger; C Murphy (E Varian 78), J O’Brien-Whitmarsh (B Coffey 69), C Bargary (D Crowley 71); R Keating.

DUNDALK: N Shepperd; A Davies, H Mueller, A Boyle, R McCourt (P Hoban 72); G Sloggett, A Lewis (K Ward 57), C Malley; J Yli-Kokko (R O’Kane 57), D Kelly (J Martin h-t), R Tulloch.

Referee: S Grant.