'We're just delighted' - From relegation to title wins across 19 seasons in Cork club football

WITH HIS 19TH season in the club ranks in Cork having concluded, Michael Shields has stockpiled enough experience to savour football days like yesterday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A second title win in four seasons was confirmation that this is a golden spell that St Finbarr’s find themselves in the midst of.

Their success in 2018 sparked wild hysteria after a 33-year wait to get their hands on the Andy Scannell Cup. This latest win, fashioned with a point to spare over Clonakilty after a thrilling second-half, will generate plenty satisfaction.

Shields is a veteran of the current squad, one of only two playing survivors with Colin ‘House’ Lyons from the previous St Finbarr’s-Clonakilty final contest in 2009, that saw gametime yesterday.

Collecting his second medal is a sweet experience, considering the bulk of his St Finbarr’s playing career was filled with a range of setbacks from final losses in ’09, ’10 and ’17, along with a fall through the relegation trapdoor.

“There was 10-12 barren years there and it was tough. There’s never an easy ride in the Barrs. We had relegation in 2007, came back up (and) won intermediate. There was years there we were getting knocked out in the first or second round of championship.

“Especially when you haven’t won it, you’re kind of wondering will it come. When I got the first one, you could tell this group was going to come even more.

“They just maybe needed a bit of guidance and I think I might have the experience that can help them go that way.

“The Barrs is full of talent, it’s a great club, it’s great grassroots. It was eventually going to come, especially with the tradition it has. It won’t sink in now until a couple of weeks time.”

Michael Shields and Ian Maguire lift the Andy Scannell Cup. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Backing up their breakthrough win from 2018, elevates this St Finbarr’s crew.

“Someone said to me there recently, a good team wins one, a great team wins two,” said Shields.

“That’s exactly what it was. We’ve a great young team, all great committed players. They drive all this really. You could see it, all the young fellas driving it when they came on. Cillian Murray kicked a point, Eoghan McGreevey came on there. There’s great talent, hopefully we can push on and win more, don’t just settle on two.

“We knew it was going to be a tough battle. We knew what Clon could bring to the table, in the quarter-final, semi-final they really dogged it out. They’re a really strong, defensive side. They’re sticky, they’ve a good system, a good style, a good core of players there. They’re going to be around for a lot longer than just this year.

“A great win. We’re just delighted.”

St Finbarr's Ian Maguire and Clonakilty's Dan Peet. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Midfielder Ian Maguire sang from the same hymn sheet as Shields. The captain of both county and club is keen for this St Finbarr’s group to uphold the rich tradition of success and excellence that previous outfits from Neenan Park had achieved.

During his speech after being presented with the silverware, Maguire had referenced club icon Christy Ryan, who passed away last February.

“That was coming from my own perspective, John Cremin, Christy Ring, my first year senior football, they were the management team. Bill O’Connor Senior as well.

“I remember we lost to Castlehaven in 2012 but they gave me the opportunity to play senior football. You can’t thank them enough. Christy Ryan was actually involved in senior hurling when I made a debut as well.

“I referenced it earlier, the Barrs is a community, it’s a family and we lost a family member, and we’ve lost more, not just Christy Ryan. That performance today, that’s what we’re about and Christy was everything that the Barrs is about.

“John Cremin is everything that the Barrs about, Paul O’Keeffe, it’s about just emulating that and carrying it on. That’s what the jersey represents ultimately for all of us and winning today is a win for everyone. It’s our tradition to carry on now. We’re not looking at the ’80s teams, we’re looking at this team.”

The next question facing St Finbarr’s will be how they will fare further afield. Their last step into Munster action was a sobering one in 2018, when Dr Crokes put 5-20 on the board against them in a semi-final in Killarney.

“We can’t hide away from the fact that we got an absolute lesson of all lessons off Dr Crokes the last time we went outside, so we’re very wary of that.

“We’re obviously going to enjoy tonight but again our management team will have us well set come next week, just being ready for the Munster championship. We’re ambitious, we’re looking to push ahead.

“I know there was a huge relief in 2018 but it’s about winning now, it’s not about getting the monkey off the back, it’s about pushing on and that’s our goal going forward now.”