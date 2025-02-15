Jones hits 3-4 in Cork win over Westmeath, Meath defeat Down by three in Newry

Results – Division 2 Football League

Cork 3-18 Westmeath 3-17

Meath 0-24 Down 1-18

CHRIS ÓG JONES blasted 3-4 as Cork kept their Division 2 promotion hopes alive with an entertaining one-point victory over Westmeath.

The Uibh Laoire full-forward netted in the 14th, 52nd, and 67th minutes, with the latter strike providing a four-point cushion.

Ronan Wallace (1-1) palmed home to make it a nervy finish but Cork held possession until the hooter.

For the visitors, young wing-back Matthew Whittaker scored one goal, created two, and threatened a fourth, while the McCartan brothers, Danny (0-6) and Sam (1-3), combined for four two-pointers.

Still, the Division 3 champions’ relegation concerns grow after their third consecutive defeat.

In an open contest, both teams registered just one point each from a free with everything else scored from play.

Cork raised fewer flags than Westmeath in the first half but thanks to a trio of two-pointers from Brian O’Driscoll, Seán McDonnell, and Eoghan McSweeney, they led 1-10 to 1-9 at half-time.

Paul Walsh blazed a one-on-one goal chance wide and McDonnell saw a shot deflected around the post by Jamie Gonoud’s sliding block.

Westmeath punished those misses when netting through a Whittaker shot which just evaded Patrick Doyle’s grasp.

Cork got their goal in the 14th minute with McDonnell squaring for Jones to slide in for the finish.

Westmeath reeled off the final five points of the half but a superb Doyle double save from Brían Cooney and Whittaker kept Cork ahead by the minimum.

Westmeath would soon establish their first lead. After Lorcan Dolan’s third point, Sam McCartan played a brilliant one-two with Whittaker before rolling the ball to the net.

When his brother Danny landed his second two-pointer, the scoreboard read 2-12 to 1-12.

They would trade the lead a couple more times in quick succession. Jones’ second goal, after being fed by Matty Taylor, moved Cork back ahead by the minimum with 18 minutes to play.

From the next attack, the McCartans combined for Danny to launch his third two-pointer with the outside of his boot before Stephen Smith and Kieran Martin were denied by another double save.

Sam McCartan arrowed over the Lake County’s fourth two-pointer but the Rebels responded with the next three from McDonnell, O’Driscoll, and Cathail O’Mahony.

Conor Dillon equalised for a fourth time but Colm O’Callaghan’s 66th-minute point sparked Cork’s decisive move.

Meanwhile, Meath joined Cork, Monaghan, and Roscommon (who play each other tomorrow) on the top of the table on four points after a second-half comeback to defeat Down by 0-24 to 1-18.

The free-taking of Pat Havern (who finished with 0-9) and Odhran Murdock’s goal had the Mournemen 1-9 to 0-10 ahead at half-time.

Jordan Morris (0-9) and Eoghan Frayne (0-7) led the Meath fightback.

The Royals scored seven points in a row, including a pair of Morris two-pointers, to jump 0-21 to 1-11 in front and despite a red card for Ronan Jones, they held on to win.

Meanwhile, in Division 4, two goals from Seán Ryan helped Wexford to a 2-12 to 0-9 win over Carlow.

The clash between Tipperary and Waterford has been re-fixed for tomorrow at 1pm in Walsh Park.