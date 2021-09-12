Dolan posts 0-6 as Galway hold nerve against Cork to end thriller as All-Ireland champions

Galway 1-15

Cork 1-12

AFTER LOSING THEIR crown on a December night almost a year ago, it was a much brighter day for Galway in September 2021, as they put their hands on the O’Duffy Cup once again after a nail-bitter against Cork.

Two late Orlaith McGrath points — the second of which was a heroic long-range effort — to ultimately usher them over the line. They also have Carrie Dolan’s haul of six points to be grateful for, while Siobhán McGrath’s second-half goal paved the way for Galway’s surge to victory.

Galway went about their business of retrieving the senior honours by sending over early points from Ailish O’Reilly, Siobhán McGrath and two Dolan frees to put them four points in front.

Ashling Thompson opened Cork’s account in the fifth minute and a goal chance materialised for Paudie Murray’s side shortly after, but they were halted by the paw of Shauna Healy at the crucial moment.

Galway keeper Sarah Healy was called into action moments later when Katrina Mackey tried to toe-poke her shot into the net, but the attempt was parried away.

Trailing by three points, Cork reduced the gap to one as Hannah Looney fired over two quick points as the sides exchanged some big hits while the free count was high across the board. There were six pointed efforts by half-time, with Galway’s Carrie Dolan accounting for four of those.

Orla Cronin — who won her appeal against a three-match ban last night and started ahead of Linda Collins — converted the other two.

Amy O’Connor was in lively form for Cork in the first half, showing plenty of threat with her pace as she found herself charging through on goal on 22 minutes. She turned back in at the last minute however, and had to settle for a point as her effort went sailing over the crossbar.

That score left her side just one point behind once again. Further points from Cronin and Katrina Mackey brought the sides level but a monstrous shot from Aoife Donohue out on the wing ensured Cathal Murray’s charges held a one-point advantage at half-time.

Kilkenny fired over her second on the resumption to extend Galway’s lead, turning inside her marker to create space and shooting with ease.

Cork’s O’Connor, who was a menace in the Galway defence in the first half, gave them another scare in the 39th minute. Keeper Healy came out to gather a ball but as she tried to advance, O’Connor snapped the ball away and eventually won possession after a scramble.

The goal chance was there but her resultant effort roared past the wrong side of the post. She made amends moments later as she drew a foul from Shauna Healy for Cronin to tap over with a free.

Just one point separating them now, and Galway had a clear goal chance of their own at the other end. Carrie Dolan found herself in a one-on-one situation but Cork centre back Laura Treacy rushed in to kill off the danger.

Galway still maintained a narrow lead at the second water break but Cronin nailed an inspiring equaliser on the restart to set Cork up for a strong charge.

Substitute Linda Collins spotted Mackey inside the Galway cover who shot on sight to leave the Galway net rattling and Cork now three points ahead.

Galway's Carrie Dolan and Hannah Looney of Cork. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

It was the turn of the Tribeswomen to work therough the deficit. And they answered with a thunderous reply. Points from O’Reilly and Dolan brought them back neck and neck with Cork, before McGrath gathered a pop pass from O’Reilly to slip the ball into the corner of the net past Amy Lee.

Of course there was time for one more Rebel rally as Cronin brought her tally to six points, leaving just one between them.

But Galway held their nerve and two critical Orlaith McGrath points at the death secured another senior title for the women from the west.

Scorers for Cork: Ashling Thompson [0-1], Chloe Sigerson [0-1], Hannah Looney [0-2], Orla Cronin [0-6 5f], Amy O’Connor [0-1], Katrina Mackey [1-1]

Scorers for Galway: Carrie Dolan [0-6, 6f], Siobhán McGrath [1-2], Ailish O’Reilly [0-2, 1f], Niamh Kilkenny [0-2], Aoife Donohue [0-1], Orlaith McGrath [0-2]

Cork

1. Amy Lee [Na Piarsaigh]

2. Pamela Mackey [Douglas], 3. Libby Coppinger [St Colum's], 4. Meabh Cahalane [St Finbarr's]

5. Saoirse McCarthy [Courcey Rovers], 6. Laura Treacy [Killeagh], 7. Laura Hayes [St Catherine's]

8. Hannah Looney [Killeagh], 9. Ashling Thompson [Milford]

10. Chloe Sigerson [Killeagh], 11. Fiona Keating [Courcey Rovers], 12. Ciara O’Sullivan [Newcestown],

13. Katrina Mackey [Douglas] 14. Amy O’Connor [St Vincent],26. Orla Cronin [Enniskeane]

Subs:

15. Linda Collins [Courcey Rovers] for O’Sullivan [36 mins]

22. Cliona Healy [Aghabullogue] for Keating [58 mins]

Galway

1. Sarah Healy [St Thomas]

2. Shauna Healy [Ardrahan], 3. Sarah Dervan [Mullagh], 4. Dervla Higgins [Athenry]

5. Siobhán Gardiner [Ardrahan], 6. Emma Helebert [Ballinderreen], 7. Caitriona Cormican [Cappataggle]

25. Carrie Dolan [Clarinbridge], 9. Niamh Kilkenny [Pearse's],

10. Catherine Finnerty [Mountbellew-Moylough], 11. Sarah Spellman [Sarsfields], 12. Aoife Donohue [Mullagh]

13. Siobhán McGrath [Sarsfields], 14. Orlaith McGrath [Sarsfields], 15. Ailish O’Reilly [Oranmore-Maree]

Subs:

8. Niamh Hanniffy [Oranmore-Maree] for Finnerty [Half-Time]

22. Rebecca Hennelly [Ardrahan] for Dolan [51 mins]

17. AnnMarie Starr [Killimor] for Cormican [59 mins]

23. Isobel Sheehan [Éire Óg] for Spellman [60 mins]

Referee: Liz Dempsey [Kilkenny]

