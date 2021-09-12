Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 12 September 2021
Cork v Galway, Croke Park, 4.15pm

Game on in Croke Park.

Both teams out for the pre-match parade, countdown on here at Croke Park.

Kilkenny’s Liz Dempsey is the referee for this one.

Here are the starting teams in full then:

Cork 

1. Amy Lee

2. Pamela Mackey, 3. Libby Coppinger, 4. Meabh Cahalane

5. Saoirse McCarthy, 6. Laura Treacy, 7. Laura Hayes

8. Hannah Looney, 9. Aisling Thompson,

10. Chloe Sigerson, 11. Fiona Keating, 12. Ciara O’Sullivan

13. Katrina Mackey, 14. Amy O’Connor, 26. Orla Cronin 

Galway

1. Sarah Healy

2. Shauna Healy, 3. Sarah Dervan, 4. Dervla Higgins

5. Siobhan Gardiner, 6. Emma Helebert, 7. Catriona Cormican

25. Carrie Dolan, 9. Niamh Kilkenny

10. Catherine Finnerty, 11. Sarah Spellman, 12. Aoife Donohue

13. Siobhan McGrath, 14. Orlaith McGrath, 15. Ailish O’Reilly 

Late changes on both sides. Orla Cronin, after getting a late reprieve to play following her sending-off against Kilkenny in the semi-final, comes in to start in attack instead of Linda Collins.

Galway draft in Carrie Dolan for Niamh Hanniffy.

Afternoon all and welcome along to Croke Park as we build up to the 2021 All-Ireland senior camogie final.

It’s Cork against Galway, throw in is 4.15pm.

