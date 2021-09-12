Who will be crowned the 2021 champions?
Cork v Galway, Croke Park, 4.15pm
*****
Game on in Croke Park.
Both teams out for the pre-match parade, countdown on here at Croke Park.
Kilkenny’s Liz Dempsey is the referee for this one.
Here are the starting teams in full then:
Cork
1. Amy Lee
2. Pamela Mackey, 3. Libby Coppinger, 4. Meabh Cahalane
5. Saoirse McCarthy, 6. Laura Treacy, 7. Laura Hayes
8. Hannah Looney, 9. Aisling Thompson,
10. Chloe Sigerson, 11. Fiona Keating, 12. Ciara O’Sullivan
13. Katrina Mackey, 14. Amy O’Connor, 26. Orla Cronin
Galway
1. Sarah Healy
2. Shauna Healy, 3. Sarah Dervan, 4. Dervla Higgins
5. Siobhan Gardiner, 6. Emma Helebert, 7. Catriona Cormican
25. Carrie Dolan, 9. Niamh Kilkenny
10. Catherine Finnerty, 11. Sarah Spellman, 12. Aoife Donohue
13. Siobhan McGrath, 14. Orlaith McGrath, 15. Ailish O’Reilly
Late changes on both sides. Orla Cronin, after getting a late reprieve to play following her sending-off against Kilkenny in the semi-final, comes in to start in attack instead of Linda Collins.
Galway draft in Carrie Dolan for Niamh Hanniffy.
Afternoon all and welcome along to Croke Park as we build up to the 2021 All-Ireland senior camogie final.
It’s Cork against Galway, throw in is 4.15pm.
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (3)