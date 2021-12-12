Cork All-Ireland winner steps down as manager of 2020 champions Blackrock

FERGAL RYAN HAS stepped down as manager of Cork senior hurling side Blackrock, having guided them last year to their first county title win since 2002.

Fergal Ryan managed Blackrock to 2020 Cork senior success. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ryan has been at the helm of the Church Road club for the last six years, he and his management team have now brought their spell in charge to a close.

The 1999 Cork All-Ireland winning defender steered Blackrock to Cork senior glory in October 2020 with a dramatic extra-time win over Glen Rovers, ending their 18-year spell of disappointment. As a player he had won three county senior medals in Blackrock colours.

Blackrock players celebrate their Cork senior success. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ryan also brought Blackrock to the 2017 county final, where they lost out to Imokilly, while they contested semi-finals in 2018 and 2021, losing out on both occasion to Midleton.

The latter game in November was his last game in charge with Midleton going on to be crowned champions and they face Limerick’s Kilmallock in the Munster senior semi-final today at the Gaelic Grounds.

We would like to express our admiration & gratitude for our senior management team, led by Fergal Ryan, as their term comes to an end. They finish with the club renewed & capable of challenging for more in the coming years after ending our 18 year wait for a county last year 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/nEZ8MTAuVM — Blackrock Hurling (@RockiesCork) December 12, 2021

Blackrock paid tribute this morning after Ryan’s tenure ended.

