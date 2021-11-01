Membership : Access or Sign Up
Change continues in Cork hurling management teams as Cunningham departs senior setup

Tomorrow night’s county board meeting is likely to ratify appointments for 2022.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 1 Nov 2021, 6:26 PM
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THE PICTURE WITH the Cork hurling management setups for next season is set to become clearer at tomorrow night’s county board meeting.

Senior boss Kieran Kingston is facing into the final campaign of his three-year term and the setup that worked with him as they contested August’s All-Ireland final against Limerick is set to undergo change.

With the departure of Clare native Christy O’Connor from the coaching setup confirmed last week, Ger Cunningham has today announced that he is stepping down from his position as coach. The former Dublin hurling manager told the Irish Examiner today that ‘after discussing with family and assessing work commitments’, he has decided not to go forward for the 2022 campaign.

Noel Furlong has been tipped to link up with the senior setup, the Carrigtwohill native having guided the Cork minor team to All-Ireland glory in August against Galway.

It was announced in early August that Furlong and his All-Ireland U20 winning counterpart Pat Ryan. Sarsfields club man Ryan had steered Cork to two All-Ireland victories this summer with the 2020 final having been delayed due to the pandemic.

The successors in those underage roles have yet to be announced but there are clear favourites, which are likely to be ratified at tomorrow night’s meeting.

Paudie Murray, who recently stepped down after a highly successful All-Ireland winning spell as Cork camogie boss, is tipped to be the next minor manager.

Donal O’Mahony, who worked with the U20 setup this year and was a senior selector under Cork manager John Meyler, is the favourite to take the U20 managerial reins.

Keith Ricken is due to be proposed as Cork senior football boss at the meeting with his management team to be ratified for a two-year term.

Tomorrow night’s Cork board meeting in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is the first in person since before the Covid-19 pandemic began in the spring in 2020.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated Cork played Galway in the All-Ireland senior final, that has been corrected to Limerick.

