Ben O'Connor names 36-man Cork panel for National Hurling League

CORK HAVE NAMED a 36-man senior hurling panel for the National Hurling League, with the holders set to begin the defence of their title at home to Waterford on Sunday (3:45pm).

Kanturk duo Brian O’Sullivan and Alan Walsh have been included in Ben O’Connor’s squad, with Pádraig Power of Blarney also named as he approaches his return from an ACL injury.

Those not involved from 2025 include the retired Patrick Horgan as well as Jack O’Connor, Conor Lehane, Luke Meade, Jack Cahalane, Darragh Flynn, Daniel Hogan and Robbie Cotter, while Cathal McCarthy’s ACL injury in September means that county champions Sarsfields don’t currently have a player on the county panel.

St Finbarr’s are the best-represented side, with William Buckley, who was not in the squad named at the start of the year, becoming the fifth member of The Barrs on the senior panel alongside Damien Cahalane, Brian Hayes, Ethan Twomey and Ben Cunningham.

Speaking last night at a press conference in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, manager O’Connor reiterated that the management will continue to monitor players and may make further squad changes.

“From day one, any fella that was asked in at the start, and we started with 47 and have it cut now, it’s an open policy.

“If a fella picks up an injury in three weeks’ time and he is injured for six weeks, well there is a good chance he is not around for championship, so what is the point of having a fella inside.

“Every fella knows that we’ll be moving fellas on [if there is a] dip in form, you have to keep fellas on their toes, so all them fellas know there is a chance they could be called back in again. I think that is fair on everyone. Them fellas get a chance to get back in and the fellas inside, if they are not performing, they’ll just have to step aside.”

Cork panel for National Hurling League

Brian Keating (Ballincollig), Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig), Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Mark Coleman (vice-captain, Blarney), Pádraig Power (Blarney), Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Darragh Fitzgibbon (captain, Charleville), Shane Kingston (Douglas), Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own), Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s), Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), Paudie O‘Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Micheál Mullins (Glen Rovers), Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra), Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk), Alan Walsh (Kanturk), Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Brion Saunderson (Midleton), Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarry’s), Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), Dáire O’Leary (Watergrasshill).