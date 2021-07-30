Cork edge past Kerry to set up Munster minor decider with Limerick

CORK AND LIMERICK will meet in this year’s Munster minor championship final, after respective wins tonight over Kerry and Clare. Cork squeezed past Kerry with a one point-victory, winning 1-15 to 1-14.

Limerick’s victory was far more comfortable, winning by eight points on a scoreline of 3-11 to 0-12. The Munster final takes place on Wednesday 11 August at a neutral venue.

Sligo, meanwhile, have advanced to the Connacht minor final with a nine-point semi-final win over Leitrim, winning 2-18 to 2-9. They will face either Galway or Roscommon, who meet in the other semi-final in Tuam tomorrow night.

The final is fixed for next Friday, 6 August.

Results

Connacht semi-final

Sligo 2-18 2-09 Leitrim

Munster semi-finals

Cork 1-15 1-14 Kerry

Clare 0-12 3-11 Limerick

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!