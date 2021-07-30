Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cork edge past Kerry to set up Munster minor decider with Limerick

Sligo, meanwhile, will face either Galway or Roscommon in the Connacht decider.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Jul 2021, 10:19 PM
57 minutes ago 3,097 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5510592
Mikey O'Connell and Rory O'Shaughnessy celebrate winning.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Mikey O'Connell and Rory O'Shaughnessy celebrate winning.
Mikey O'Connell and Rory O'Shaughnessy celebrate winning.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

CORK AND LIMERICK will meet in this year’s Munster minor championship final, after respective wins tonight over Kerry and Clare. Cork squeezed past Kerry with a one point-victory, winning 1-15 to 1-14. 

Limerick’s victory was far more comfortable, winning by eight points on a scoreline of 3-11 to 0-12. The Munster final takes place on Wednesday 11 August at a neutral venue.

Sligo, meanwhile, have advanced to the Connacht minor final with a nine-point semi-final win over Leitrim, winning 2-18 to 2-9. They will face either Galway or Roscommon, who meet in the other semi-final in Tuam tomorrow night. 

The final is fixed for next Friday, 6 August. 

Results

Connacht semi-final

  • Sligo 2-18 2-09 Leitrim

Munster semi-finals

  • Cork 1-15 1-14 Kerry
  • Clare 0-12 3-11 Limerick

