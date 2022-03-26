Strong second-half guides Cork past Kilkenny and into league final

Cork 1-27

Kilkenny 2-20

John Coleman reports from Pairc Ui Chaoimh

ULTIMATELY IT WAS a devastating 1-3 blitz five minutes from time that propelled Cork into the final of the Allianz NHL final next weekend against either Waterford of Wexford.

The Rebels trailed by 2-18 to 0-23 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh prior to the game winning salvo and had been generally on the backfoot throughout as a result of two first half goals from Kilkenny’s Martin Keoghan.

Cork were a different animal in the second half and though they huffed and puffed, they couldn’t find a way to knock Kilkenny down until Darragh Fitzgibbon struck for a goal following good work from substitutes Conor Cahalane and Jack O’Connor. As ever, Eoin Murphy got a touch, but there was enough on the shot to get the job done.

Two points from Conor Lehane, who was outstanding throughout, then sandwiched another score from Fitzgibbon to put the game to rest. Padraig Walsh and Alan Murphy points gave the Cats a glimmer of hope but Lehane’s sixth point of the second half ended a memorable night on Leeside in front of 16,000 fans.

Eoin Cody and Billy Ryan caused Cork endless problems in the opening half as they shot 0-7 between them as the Rebels failed to deal with Kilkenny’s greater desire and tactical acumen, with the positioning of Cillian Buckley and Pádraig Walsh in particular giving them headaches.

Martin Keoghan, like all good full forwards, was in the right place at the right time to notch his first goal in the second minute and his side led by 1-4 to 0-1 after seven.

Michael Carey tackles Robbie O’Flynn. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Slowly, Cork began to establish a foothold in the game through the free taking of Patrick Horgan, the class of Alan Connolly and defensive qualities of Ciarán Joyce. They outscored Kilkenny by 0-8 to 0-2 across the next sixteen minutes with Horgan, Joyce and Connolly responsible for all of them to level the sides for the second time.

Kilkenny’s wiliness soon had them back on the front foot with a second goal from Keoghan, who finished smartly after rounding Dáire O’Leary, putting the Noresiders back in control.

It was even from there to the break with Horgan tapping over two more frees and Shane Barrett getting his first score but points from Pádraig Walsh, Ryan and Murphy left the Cats leading by 2-12 to 0-14 at the break.

Cork, however, were transformed on the resumption and successive points from Shane Kingston, Lehane, Connolly and substitute Timmy O’Mahony levelled the game for the third time.

They couldn’t get ahead though, as and scores from Cody and Murphy soon had Kilkenny back in the driving seat. There was a feeling that Kilkenny were creaking, however, with Ciaran Joyce colossal at the back for Cork but their final ball was lacking.

Two scores from Patrick Horgan, his last contribution of the game, had Cork level again before a Lehane free gave them the lead for the first time. It didn’t last long though as John Donnelly and Murphy gave Kilkenny a 2-18 to 1-23 lead with five to play.

Then Cork finally breached the wall as they now go in search of their first national title since 2005 next weekend.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan (0-9, 0-8 frees), Darragh Fitzgibbon (1-3), Conor Lehane (0-6, 0-3 frees), Alan Connolly (0-4), Shane Barrett, Ciarán Joyce, Robbie O’Flynn, Shane Kingston and Tim O’Mahony (0-1 each)

Scorers for Kilkenny: Martin Keoghan (2-0), Alan Murphy (0-6, 0-4 frees), Eoin Cody and Billy Ryan (0-4 each), Pádraig Walsh (0-2), David Blanchfield, Cian Kenny, Cillian Buckley and John Donnelly (0-1 each).

Kilkenny

1.Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2.Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels) 3.Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels) 4.Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

5.Michael Carey (Young Ireland’s) 6.Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels) 7.David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

8.Cian Kenny (James Stephen’s) 9.Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

10.Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon) 11.Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan) 12.Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

13.Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan) 14.Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan) 15.Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

Subs

20. James Maher (St Lachtain’s) for Kenny (45)

22. John Donnelly (Thomastown) for Keoghan (60)

17. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale) for Buckley (63)

Cork

1.Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons) 3. Dáire O’Leary (Watergrasshill) 4. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

5. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers) 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney) 7. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville) 9. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own) 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney) 12. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

13. Alan Connolly (Blackrock) 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) 15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Subs:

19. Sam Quirke (Midleton) for Millerick (69)

21. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum) for D O’Leary (h/t)

24. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) for Barrett (46)

23. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Kingston (52)

25. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfield’s) for Horgan (58)

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin)