Cork City pick up third consecutive win to close gap on WNL front runners

CORK CITY REMAIN on the heels of the Women’s National League front runners and today picked up a priceless away victory in Limerick to move within a point of Shelbourne.

Christina Dring scored the only goal of the game in the day’s Munster derby, earning the Rebels a 1-0 win at Markets Field.

It was the midfielder’s second goal in as many games, having helped Cork to a 3-0 win over DLR Waves last time out.

The result is Cork’s third win on the bounce, helping them climb up the table and sit in fourth place with nine points.

The side have enjoyed an upturn in form in recent weeks, having been handed a tough start to the season with defeats against league leaders, Peamount United, and reigning league champions, Wexford Youths.

Next up is Galway United at home on 12 May.

