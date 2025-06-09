'The fact it went to penalties is a bit mad' - Cork's Munster win with a difference

AS A GOALKEEPER operating at the highest level of hurling, Patrick Collins works relentlessly at preparing for game scenarios but Saturday night broke new ground for him.

A penalty shootout between Cork and Limerick after an absorbing period of extra-time, was not just a new experience for the crowd watching on.

“That was my first time (involved in one),” reflected the Cork goalkeeper.

“I don’t know how many of them I’d be involved in now, but to come out on top in that one was unreal. This is nuts. The fact it went to penalties is a bit mad. That’s just the way we had to do it and thankfully we got out in the end.”

Advertisement

Collins made his mark by denying Tom Morrissey, who struck Limerick’s fourth shot.

Cork's goalkeeper Patrick Collins saves a penalty from Tom Morrissey. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“If you could get even one or two that puts the pressure back on them and takes a bit of the pressure off our lads striking them. You’re hoping for a bit of luck then. It’s not something we practice too often, penalty shootouts, the odd time, really.

“I don’t know how many of them I’d be involved in now, but to come out on top in that one was unreal. When you’re going down to the Cork crowd and you get a bit of a cheer, it gives you a bit of a lift. But whatever way it went, you just have to manage it and deal with it.”

So to what extent do the Cork hurlers practice penalties?

“At the end of training we do a few penalties just for the craic, myself and the forwards. That’s it, really. It’s probably more so for their practice rather than me. It’s a bit of a laugh after training and we do it every so often. But to think you’d have a game going into penalties, I suppose the chances are that it’s going to (be) slim.”

The prospect had been raised for Collins to double-job and take a penalty himself.

“Well, there was talks of it but I had enough of a job to be (saving) them, never mind taking them. He (Pat Ryan) would have (asked) alright but I said I’d concentrate on the other end. But look, the lads, there’s plenty of forwards who can take penalties.

“My brother would take them (for the club). I don’t even take them. I don’t even practice them.”

Cork's goalkeeper Patrick Collins is congratulated by supporters after the game. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Cork’s ability to emerge successfully from the shootout enabled them to remedy the situation they faced ater being thrashed by 16 points by Limerick a few weeks previously.

A substitute goalkeeper for the 2017 and 2018 successes, this win carries a deeper meaning for Collins as a starter and one he hopes Cork can use as a springboard heading to the All-Ireland series.

Related Reads 5 talking points after Cork defeat Limerick on night of epic Munster final drama John Kiely: 'I think they got a really good rub of green in that last piece' 'It was crazy to be out on the pitch': Liverpool title celebrations and Limerick hurling glories

“Look, it’s class. It’s just building blocks, really. We went after a performance and that’s what we got and the result took care of itself. But we’re no illusion that in four weeks’ time, we’re going to face a big challenge again. So it’s just knuckle down for the next four weeks, work really hard, get everyone back in for competition, enjoy training. I suppose it gives the few lads with injuries just [a chance] to sort out their niggles and stuff like that, but it’s time to go hard now again for the next four weeks.”