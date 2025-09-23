Horgan's Cork exit ends an era of hurling greatness and stunning scoring acts

IN THE CLOSING moments in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in June 2008, Cork made their last substitution as they chased a comeback in a game that was slipping away from them.

A seven-point first-half advantage had been wiped out as Tipperary were issuing their first significant statement under Liam Sheedy’s stewardship, but amidst Cork’s Munster disappointment, the arrival of that late replacement on the senior championship stage was a seminal moment.

Patrick Horgan was a 20-year-old then, joining a Cork team populated by All-Ireland winners. His talents were well-advertised locally at that stage after his exploits in the club and underage ranks. The potential to play at senior level was clearly evident, but realising that in a career of such remarkable longevity would have been hard for anyone to forecast on that summer afternoon.

Horgan’s lengthy run in Cork colours was brought to an official close this evening. He lasted 18 seasons as a senior inter-county hurler, while it is 21 years since he first featured in Croke Park with a Cork minor outfit that contested an All-Ireland semi-final, the start of three campaigns he played as a teenager at that level.

The duration of his senior service is staggering, a career largely unblemished by injury as his fanatical focus on preparation enabled him to endure. The numbers stand out with his stellar contributions in attack – 32 goals and 683 points making him the current all-time senior hurling championship scorer. He has that label fastened to him at league level too, having amassed 25-674.

His four Munster senior medals and the National League accolade achieved last spring are evidence of the celebratory occasions he enjoyed with Cork. The four All-Star awards he collected (2013, 2017, 2018, 2019) capture the dazzling individual displays he served up.

Cork's Patrick Horgan, Robert Downey and Eoin Downey celebrate with the trophy after this year's Munster final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

One honour eluded him.

Cork’s pursuit of All-Ireland senior hurling success since 2005 has dominated the conversations around their flagship team, and as the marquee name for so long, Horgan became a central character in that narrative.

He came desperately close in 2013, when the majestic shot he lofted over in the drawn game almost secured victory over Clare, or in 2024, when he knocked over the levelling point against the Banner to force extra-time.

There were other finals where the outcome was more clearcut and stark, the 2021 hammering by Limerick and the stunning second-half surge by Tipperary in July that blew Cork away, in what transpired to be Horgan’s last appearance as he was withdrawn in the 58th minute.

The feelings of regret and pain, both on a personal level, and in a wider sense amongst the Cork support, that he did not achieve that silverware goal are natural.

“JBM is still the greatest Cork forward I’ve seen but Hoggy is one of the best Cork have produced,” wrote former Cork manager John Meyler in his autobiography ‘Flesh and Blood’.

“In my two years in charge of Cork, I couldn’t fault him any day. I fault myself for not creating an All-Ireland winning side around him. He didn’t let me down, I let him down.”

And yet while the search for the ultimate prize in hurling hovered over Horgan, his time with Cork was still characterised by the jaw-dropping scores he produced.

Perhaps he reached the peak of his powers across a particular three-season spell. He began 2017 as a 28-year-old with one All-Star and a Munster medal, but across the next three years he accumulated three All-Stars, two Munster senior medals, and a Hurler of the Year nomination.

In 2019 he registered 7-62 over the course of six championship games. When Cork were struggling after an opening loss to Tipperary and faced with a daunting trip away to Liam MacCarthy Cup holders Limerick the following week, Horgan stepped up to flick a high ball down into his path midway through the second half and drill home the crucial goal that helped fashion success.

Cork's Patrick Horgan scoring a goal against Limerick in 2019. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Cork’s hopes that year crumbled on quarter-final day in Croke Park, yet Horgan was a phenomenon in attack as he bagged 3-10 against Kilkenny, including one audacious catch over Huw Lawlor that was followed by an expert finish to the net past Eoin Murphy.

His temperament held up when it came to those pressure moments over placed balls. The 2018 free from under the Cusack Stand to rescue extra-time against Limerick, that 2024 free that tied the All-Ireland decider after normal time, and perhaps most memorably of all, the penalty rocket to the net last year against Limerick in Munster when Cork’s season was precariously close to ending.

Horgan has issued his inter-county announcement after his club campaign has drawn to a close. Last Friday night he remained the focal point up front for Glen Rovers, shooting 2-9 as they lost a thrilling quarter-final to Midleton by two points.

His importance to his club has not diminished. When Glen Rovers were stuck in their silverware drought, Horgan was central to them claiming a first Cork senior crown in 26 years back in 2015, and then he fired a dozen points a year later as they retained that title.

Patrick Horgan celebrating Glen Rovers county final success in 2015. Cathal Noonan / INPHO Cathal Noonan / INPHO / INPHO

The closing of his inter-county involvement has an era-ending feel to it for Cork. After the devastation of successive All-Ireland disappointments, Pat Ryan’s exit as manager represented a shift and that will feel more seismic without a player of such legendary status as Ben O’Connor’s plans for 2026 begin to take shape.

Horgan’s ability to sustain a place at the top for so long was founded on his obsession with hurling and perfecting the skills. Before the All-Ireland final last year, he recalled his younger days when he was barred from Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the Glen field, county and club managers alike trying to curb his habit of practicing for hours before training would even commence.

And he spoke about how the game continued to provide a source of enjoyment.

“If I didn’t love it as much as I did, I wouldn’t play at all. There’d be no reason to. Even to win the Limerick game (the 2024 All-Ireland semi-final), for me, wasn’t the reward of the match at all. It was, we get a training session Tuesday, back with the boys. We’d all be down together, we get on really well.

“Obviously, it’d be unbelievable if we could get across the line, but it can’t be just about that. In your hurling career, it’s lovely to get it and everybody wants to have it and I’m no different.

Patrick Horgan after last year's All-Ireland semi-final win over Limerick. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“But I’d look over a long time and did I enjoy it or didn’t enjoy it?

“And I did. You have to be lucky along the way and I have been really lucky, I have to say that.”

He missed out on the All-Ireland glory, but still produced a Cork career rich in colour and hurling brilliance.