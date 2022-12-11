Here are the 2023 Cork senior club football and hurling championship draws

REIGNING CHAMPIONS Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s discovered their opponents for 2023 after the draws were made tonight for next year’s groups in the senior hurling and football championships.

The draw took place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at the annual Cork GAA Convention.

Nemo Rangers will face Ballincollig, Carrigaline and Éire Óg in football, while hurling kingpins St Finbarr’s will meet Newtownshandrum, Kanturk and Sarsfields.

The 2021 football champions St Finbarr’s will take on Mallow, Douglas and St Michael’s, while the other group is a West Cork-dominated section that features recent beaten finalists Castlehaven and Clonakilty.

In hurling the 2020 champions Blackrock and 2021 winners Midleton are both in the same group.

Here are the premier senior draws in full:

Football

Group A – Castlehaven, Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty, Valley Rovers.

Group B – Nemo Rangers, Ballincollig, Carrigaline, Éire Óg.

Group C – St Finbarr’s, Mallow, Douglas, St Michael’s.

Hurling

Group A – Blackrock, Glen Rovers, Midleton, Bishopstown.

Group B – Erins Own, Douglas, Fr O’Neill’s, Charleville.

Group C – St Finbarr’s, Newtownshandrum, Kanturk, Sarsfields.

The draws for the Senior A championships were made in both codes as well:

Football

Group A – Knocknagree, O’Donovan Rossa, Kanturk, Fermoy.

Group B – Clyda Rovers, Ballingeary, Newmarket, Kiskeam.

Group C – Newcestown, Dohenys, Bishopstown, Ilen Rovers.

Hurling

Group A – Na Piarsaigh, Bride Rovers, Killeagh, Inniscarra.

Group B – Courcey Rovers, Ballyhea, Newcestown, Blarney.