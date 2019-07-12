This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Walsh and Kingston held in reserve for Cork's clash with Kilkenny

Rebels manager John Meyler has announced his team for Sunday’s quarter-final at Croke Park.

By Paul Dollery Friday 12 Jul 2019, 9:51 PM
26 minutes ago 1,547 Views 2 Comments
Cork senior hurling manager John Meyler.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK SENIOR HURLING manager John Meyler has unveiled his side for Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Kilkenny at Croke Park (2pm).

It shows three changes in personnel from the team that started last weekend’s trouncing of Westmeath in Mullingar.

Sean O’Donoghue is restored to the defence in place of Christopher Joyce, while Daniel Kearney and Luke Meade return in attack.

Darragh Fitzgibbon will drop back into midfield at the expense of Tim O’Mahony, with Shane Kingston also making way despite chipping in with five points against Westmeath.

Aidan Walsh, who featured prominently for Cork during the Munster Championship, is also named among the substitutes after recovering from a finger injury.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers)

5. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
6. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
15. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s — captain)

Subs

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs)
18. Darren Browne (Kanturk)
19. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
20. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)
21. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
22. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
23. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
24. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
25. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
26. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

COMMENTS (2)

