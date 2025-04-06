Dominant second quarter ensures Cork defeat Tipperary to land hurling league title

Cork 3-24

Tipperary 0-23

WHEN CORK’S LONG wait to claim hurling league honours ended, it did so in quite convincing fashion.

Ten points was the margin separating themselves and Tipperary at the final whistle, but in truth this contest was settled by the halfway point. A ferociously powerful spell of play by Cork in the second quarter confirmed the destination of the trophy.

Alan Connolly, Darragh Fitzgibbon, and Ethan Twomey all bagged goals into the City End to ensure the home fans were in full voice.

A full house packed with local support fuelled the rising expectations surrounding Cork. but Tipperary matched them stride for stride in the first quarter.

Tipperary stitched together three scores on the spin to lead 0-5 to 0-4 after 11 minutes and while they trailed 0-8 to 0-7 by the midway mark of the opening period, they were still firmly in touch.

Then the match swerved in a different direction, Cork increasing the tempo to devastating effect and Tipperary left chasing as the game surged away from them.

Cork's Eoin Downey and Jason Forde of Tipperary.

Three goals followed for Pat Ryan’s side. The first set the tone when Connolly in the 22nd minute profited from Tim O’Mahony’s delivery and his twisting run unsettled the Tipperary rearguard before he finished from close range. That goal came after a burst of three unanswered points and Cork’s dominance was maintained.

Brian Hayes didn’t score in the first half but remained a constant threat, turning over Tipperary in possession and feeding Fitzgibbon in the 27th minute, the Charleville player galloping clear before drilling home a shot.

A third goal arrived just on the cusp of half-time, Hayes again robbing Tipperary of possession, Diarmuid Healy collecting and popping a pass that released Twomey in a corridor of space and he found the bottom corner of the net. It was 3-16 to 0-12 in favour of the home team at the break and any doubt over the outcome had been removed.

Robert Doyle of Tipperary and Patrick Horgan of Cork.

The second half saw the match peter to an inevitable conclusion.

Cork only struck eight points in that period and didn’t threaten Barry Hogan’s goalmouth but their work was done after an opening half where prominent players like Fitzgibbon, Tim O’Mahony and Robert Downey hurled with authority.

Tipperary chipped away at the deficit, clawing Cork back towards them. Jason Forde and Jake Morris tried their best to make things happen with points, while substitutes Sean Kenneally and Darragh Stakelum both clipped over scores as well.

Any element of excitement was drained from the game by the finish, it was more in keeping with a low-key league game as thoughts turned to the serious championship examinations ahead.

Robert Downey was presented with the silveware in front of a red wave that poured onto the pitch. Tipperary will return in three weeks time, while they host Limerick in a fortnight on the same day that Cork head to Ennis. The league business concludes, championship now swings into view.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-7 (0-5f), Darragh Fitzgibbon 1-4, Ethan Twomey 1-2, Alan Connolly 1-2, Diarmuid Healy 0-2, Shane Barrett 0-2, Tim O’Mahony 0-2, Ciaran Joyce 0-1, Brian Hayes 0-1, Tommy O’Connell 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-6 (0-2 ’65, 0-1 ’65), Darragh McCarthy 0-4 (0-4f), Jake Morris 0-3, Sean Kenneally 0-3, Sam O’Farrell 0-2, Darragh Stakelum 0-2, Alan Tynan 0-1, Gearoid O’Connor 0-1.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers – captain), 7. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarr’s)

10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 12. Shane Barrett (Blarney),

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

23. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) for Healy (48)

20. Mark Coleman (Blarney) for O’Brien (51)

24. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills) for Hayes (52)

19. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton) for Twomey (55)

21. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Fitzgibbon (temp) (56)

26. Shane Kingston (Douglas) for Barrett (65)

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina)

5. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill). 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 9. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)

10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea) 11. Willie Connors (Kiladangan), 12. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg). 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs

25. Darrragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Connors (23)

19. Sean Kenneally (Moneygall) for Caesar (half-time)

26. Dylan Walsh (Ballingarry) for O’Connor (44)

23. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens) for McCarthy (46)

20. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s) for Tynan (56)

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin)