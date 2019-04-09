Boost for All-Ireland club champions as management set to stay on for three-in-a-row bid

ALL-IRELAND CLUB football kingpins Corofin have been boosted with boss Kevin O’Brien and his management team set to continue in their roles for the 2019 season.

Last month Corofin retained their All-Ireland title with a brilliant Croke Park final victory over Kerry’s Dr Crokes. That saw them complete back-to-back national crowns for the first time and marked their third final win in five seasons.

They became the fourth club to retain the All-Ireland senior football title and now The42 has learned that manager O’Brien is to remain at the helm for the coming season which will see Corofin have a chance to make history by becoming the first side to win three consecutive All-Ireland club football victories.

O’Brien has forged a successful management team with David Morris, Ger Keane, Terry Paine, David Comer, Joe Canney and Michael Comer. It is understood they are all staying involved for this season. Morris, Canney and Michael Comer have all been involved as players in recent successful Corofin teams with Morris also having the distinction of being part of the backroom team for Galway’s All-Ireland hurling victory in 2017.

Corofin manager Kevin O'Brien celebrates with his management team after their win over Dr Crokes last month. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

O’Brien worked as a selector alongside current Donegal coach Stephen Rochford when he guided Corofin to All-Ireland club glory in 2015. Rochford departed at the end of that year after a Connacht final loss and took over as Mayo senior football boss with O’Brien then assuming the reins with Corofin for the start of the 2016 campaign.

He has enjoyed a remarkable championship record with Corofin in guiding them to three consecutive Galway and Connacht titles between 2016 and 2018. His only championship loss as manager occurred in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final against Dr Crokes but they have bounced back in style to win the 2018 final against Nemo Rangers by 15 points and this year’s decider against their Kerry opponents by 12 points.

Corofin have drawn widespread praise for their style of football and convincing victories. Seven Corofin players – Bernard Power, Liam Silke, Kieran Molloy, Daithi Burke, Gary Sice, Jason Leonard and Martin Farragher – were honoured on Saturday night in Croke Park on the football side for the 2019 AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards while Molloy claimed the Footballer of the Year award.

Their immediate focus this year will be the Galway senior football championship and they will start warm favourites to complete seven-in-a-row locally.

