This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boost for All-Ireland club champions as management set to stay on for three-in-a-row bid

Kevin O’Brien will take charge of Galway’s Corofin again for the 2019 season.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 8:37 AM
1 hour ago 1,348 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4582666
Kevin O'Brien celebrates March's All-Ireland club final victory.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Kevin O'Brien celebrates March's All-Ireland club final victory.
Kevin O'Brien celebrates March's All-Ireland club final victory.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CLUB football kingpins Corofin have been boosted with boss Kevin O’Brien and his management team set to continue in their roles for the 2019 season.

Last month Corofin retained their All-Ireland title with a brilliant Croke Park final victory over Kerry’s Dr Crokes. That saw them complete back-to-back national crowns for the first time and marked their third final win in five seasons.

They became the fourth club to retain the All-Ireland senior football title and now The42 has learned that manager O’Brien is to remain at the helm for the coming season which will see Corofin have a chance to make history by becoming the first side to win three consecutive All-Ireland club football victories.

O’Brien has forged a successful management team with David Morris, Ger Keane, Terry Paine, David Comer, Joe Canney and Michael Comer. It is understood they are all staying involved for this season. Morris, Canney and Michael Comer have all been involved as players in recent successful Corofin teams with Morris also having the distinction of being part of the backroom team for Galway’s All-Ireland hurling victory in 2017.

Kevin O'Brien celebrates at the final whistle Corofin manager Kevin O'Brien celebrates with his management team after their win over Dr Crokes last month. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

O’Brien worked as a selector alongside current Donegal coach Stephen Rochford when he guided Corofin to All-Ireland club glory in 2015. Rochford departed at the end of that year after a Connacht final loss and took over as Mayo senior football boss with O’Brien then assuming the reins with Corofin for the start of the 2016 campaign.

He has enjoyed a remarkable championship record with Corofin in guiding them to three consecutive Galway and Connacht titles between 2016 and 2018. His only championship loss as manager occurred in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final against Dr Crokes but they have bounced back in style to win the 2018 final against Nemo Rangers by 15 points and this year’s decider against their Kerry opponents by 12 points.

Corofin have drawn widespread praise for their style of football and convincing victories. Seven Corofin players – Bernard Power, Liam Silke, Kieran Molloy, Daithi Burke, Gary Sice, Jason Leonard and Martin Farragher – were honoured on Saturday night in Croke Park on the football side for the 2019 AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards while Molloy claimed the Footballer of the Year award.

Their immediate focus this year will be the Galway senior football championship and they will start warm favourites to complete seven-in-a-row locally. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie