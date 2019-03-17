Then 2017 and 2018 champions are in opposition in this year’s decider.
Half-Time: Corofin 2-7 Dr Crokes 0-6
Corofin 2-7 Dr Crokes 0-6
Leonard plays a one-two with Kieran Fitzgerald and bangs over a point from close-range.
Corofin 2-6 Dr Crokes 0-6
Sice again, this time from play, and Corofin’s lead is stretched to six.
Corofin 2-5 Dr Crokes 0-6
Sice converts another free. Uphill task now facing Dr Crokes.
Dr Crokes down to 14 men, John Payne sent-off for a kick on Dylan Wall. Yellow card for Corofin’s Micheál Lundy after that.
Red card for Dr Crokes defender John Payne!
Corofin 2-4 Dr Crokes 0-6
Brosnan taps over a free for Dr Crokes after Kieran O’Leary is fouled.
Corofin 2-4 Dr Crokes 0-5
That’s an outstanding team goal by Corofin. Brilliant hand-passing from Martin Farragher, Daithi Burke and Ian Burke culminates with Sice palming to the net. He then notches a pointed free after Kieran Molloy is fouled. Corofin are five up and flying.
Goal by Gary Sice for Corofin!
Corofin 1-3 Dr Crokes 0-5
Kieran O’Leary under huge pressure, gets the ball away and it’s an assured kick by Tony Brosnan to split the posts for Dr Crokes.
Corofin 1-3 Dr Crokes 0-4
A second point for Martin Farragher, the Corofin player is on fire. Yellow card for Michael Moloney, heavy challenge by the Dr Crokes defender on Liam Silke.
Corofin 1-2 Dr Crokes 0-4
Daithi Casey clips over a left-foot shot to reduce the deficit Dr Crokes face.
Corofin 1-2 Dr Crokes 0-3
Firstly Burns is fouled for Dr Crokes and the free is converted by Brosnan. Then Corofin counter after a great Bernard Power kick out and Daithi Burke careers through before slamming a shot over the bar. Could have been another goal.
Corofin have a shout for a penalty after that when a long ball is pumped in and Ian Burke looks like he might have been felled but the referee waves play on.
Corofin 1-1 Dr Crokes 0-2
Big breakthrough for Corofin. Martin Farragher’s point attempt is superbly blocked by Mike Moloney but he flicks the rebound to Kieran Molloy who kicks it first time to thread a pass through to Leonard who is closing in on goal. He deftly sidesteps Shane Murphy and rolls in a left-foot shot.
Goal for Corofin from Jason Leonard!
Dr Crokes 0-2 Corofin 0-1
Kieran O’Leary and Johnny Buckley switch the play to the right wing where Mícheál Burns bounds onto it and hits over an excellent point.
Corofin’s Dylan Wall hits the crossbar! Looping left-foot shot that had goalkeeper Shane Murphy beaten after a strong attack from the Galway champions.
Corofin 0-1 Dr Crokes 0-1
Martin Farragher swings a shot over in front of Hill 16. All square.
Dr Crokes 0-1 Corofin 0-0
Johnny Buckley is fouled and Tony Brosnan pops over the free to get the Kerry club in front. At the other end an uncharacteristic close-range wide from Ian Burke.
Game on.
All set for throw-in here at Croke Park, how do you see this one going?
Here’s the starting line-ups. We’ll let you know of any late changes.
Dr Crokes
1. Shane Murphy
2. John Payne
3. Michael Moloney
4. Fionn Fitzgerald
5. David O’Leary
6. Gavin White
7. Shane Doolan
8. Johnny Buckley
9. Daithí Casey
10. Micheál Burns
11. Gavin O’Shea
12. Brian Looney
15. Tony Brosnan
14. Kieran O’Leary
18. David Shaw
Corofin
1. Bernard Power
2. Cathal Silke
3. Kieran Fitzgerald
4. Liam Silke
5. Kieran Molloy
6. Dylan McHugh
7. Dylan Wall
8. Daithí Burke
9. Ronan Steede
10. Gary Sice
11. Micheál Lundy (joint captain)
12. Jason Leonard
13. Ian Burke
14. Martin Farragher
15. Mike Farragher
Referee this afternoon is Derry’s Barry Cassidy.
Afternoon all and welcome along to Croke Park as we keep track of the 2019 All-Ireland club football final. Reigning champions Corofin from Galway take on 2017 winners Dr Crokes from Kerry. Plenty potential for a cracker here so let’s hope it delivers. Throw-in is 3.45pm.
