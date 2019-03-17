This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

15,508 Views 6 Comments
Share
32Mins

Corofin 2-7 Dr Crokes 0-6
Leonard plays a one-two with Kieran Fitzgerald and bangs over a point from close-range. 

30Mins

Corofin 2-6 Dr Crokes 0-6
Sice again, this time from play, and Corofin’s lead is stretched to six.

28Mins

Corofin 2-5 Dr Crokes 0-6
Sice converts another free. Uphill task now facing Dr Crokes.

27Mins

Dr Crokes down to 14 men, John Payne sent-off for a kick on Dylan Wall. Yellow card for Corofin’s Micheál Lundy after that.

24Mins

Corofin 2-4 Dr Crokes 0-6
Brosnan taps over a free for Dr Crokes after Kieran O’Leary is fouled.

19Mins

Corofin 2-4 Dr Crokes 0-5
That’s an outstanding team goal by Corofin. Brilliant hand-passing from Martin Farragher, Daithi Burke and Ian Burke culminates with Sice palming to the net. He then notches a pointed free after Kieran Molloy is fouled. Corofin are five up and flying.

16Mins

Pat O'Shea Dr Crokes manager Pat O'Shea.

Kevin O'Brien Corofin boss Kevin O'Brien. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

16Mins

Corofin 1-3 Dr Crokes 0-5
Kieran O’Leary under huge pressure, gets the ball away and it’s an assured kick by Tony Brosnan to split the posts for Dr Crokes.

15Mins

Corofin 1-3 Dr Crokes 0-4
A second point for Martin Farragher, the Corofin player is on fire. Yellow card for Michael Moloney, heavy challenge by the Dr Crokes defender on Liam Silke.

13Mins

Corofin 1-2 Dr Crokes 0-4
Daithi Casey clips over a left-foot shot to reduce the deficit Dr Crokes face.

13Mins

Corofin 1-2 Dr Crokes 0-3
Firstly Burns is fouled for Dr Crokes and the free is converted by Brosnan. Then Corofin counter after a great Bernard Power kick out and Daithi Burke careers through before slamming a shot over the bar. Could have been another goal.

8Mins

Corofin have a shout for a penalty after that when a long ball is pumped in and Ian Burke looks like he might have been felled but the referee waves play on.

8Mins

Corofin 1-1 Dr Crokes 0-2
Big breakthrough for Corofin. Martin Farragher’s point attempt is superbly blocked by Mike Moloney but he flicks the rebound to Kieran Molloy who kicks it first time to thread a pass through to Leonard who is closing in on goal. He deftly sidesteps Shane Murphy and rolls in a left-foot shot.

7Mins

Dr Crokes 0-2 Corofin 0-1
Kieran O’Leary and Johnny Buckley switch the play to the right wing where Mícheál Burns bounds onto it and hits over an excellent point.

4Mins

Corofin’s Dylan Wall hits the crossbar! Looping left-foot shot that had goalkeeper Shane Murphy beaten after a strong attack from the Galway champions.

4Mins
4Mins

Corofin 0-1 Dr Crokes 0-1
Martin Farragher swings a shot over in front of Hill 16. All square.

Dr Crokes 0-1 Corofin 0-0
Johnny Buckley is fouled and Tony Brosnan pops over the free to get the Kerry club in front. At the other end an uncharacteristic close-range wide from Ian Burke.

Game on.

All set for throw-in here at Croke Park, how do you see this one going?

Here’s the starting line-ups. We’ll let you know of any late changes.

Dr Crokes

1. Shane Murphy

2. John Payne
3. Michael Moloney
4. Fionn Fitzgerald

5. David O’Leary
6. Gavin White
7. Shane Doolan

8. Johnny Buckley
9. Daithí Casey

10. Micheál Burns
11. Gavin O’Shea
12. Brian Looney

15. Tony Brosnan
14. Kieran O’Leary
18. David Shaw

Corofin

1. Bernard Power

2. Cathal Silke
3. Kieran Fitzgerald
4. Liam Silke

5. Kieran Molloy
6. Dylan McHugh
7. Dylan Wall

8. Daithí Burke
9. Ronan Steede

10. Gary Sice
11. Micheál Lundy (joint captain)
12. Jason Leonard

13. Ian Burke
14. Martin Farragher
15. Mike Farragher

Referee this afternoon is Derry’s Barry Cassidy.

Afternoon all and welcome along to Croke Park as we keep track of the 2019 All-Ireland club football final. Reigning champions Corofin from Galway take on 2017 winners Dr Crokes from Kerry. Plenty potential for a cracker here so let’s hope it delivers. Throw-in is 3.45pm.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    'We haven't been catastrophic' - Schmidt must identify bug that has hit Ireland
    Jones sees Twickenham collapse as 'a great lesson' for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    LIVE: Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League
    LIVE: Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League
    Nuno delighted to take Wolves back to glory days
    Rooney scores first MLS hat-trick to kickstart second season Stateside
    IRELAND
    'Pressure can do very strange things to you' - Ireland captain Best
    'Pressure can do very strange things to you' - Ireland captain Best
    'Those two guys are not the reason we lost' - Schmidt on Sexton and Murray
    Wales do the Slam as Schmidt's shambolic Ireland end Six Nations on dire note
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It was a bit of a shock' - The teen sensation named in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad
    'It was a bit of a shock' - The teen sensation named in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad
    'I don't like to win in that way. I am sorry': Guardiola on lack of VAR
    Controversial Aguero winner keeps City's quadruple hopes alive

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie