'To get my first international try is a dream come true' - Casey

HIS AFTERNOON BEGAN with a couple of tough moments in contact against the powerful Fijian ball-carriers but Craig Casey never stopped getting stuck in.

It was the scrum-half who let Fiji halfback Peni Matawalu know his cheap shot on Rónan Kelleher after scoring wouldn’t be accepted.

Casey has always been a fiery character and he combined his gritty edge with good decision-making and his usual rapid passing in one of his best performances for Ireland on Saturday against Fiji.

Andy Farrell’s team scored eight tries and Casey was at the heart of several of them.

“The first 10 minutes were a bit of a rude awakening,” said Casey after Ireland’s 52-17 win.

“I got sent to the ground twice but it’s all part of playing teams like Fiji. Serious, serious athletes. Going into it, you are almost expecting it and trying to hype yourself up for the hits. I just mistimed them but I will learn from it.

“As a game, I thought it was a very good one. I thought we stamped our way and our game on it well. They are a very good side and I think you saw that over their autumn games, so a good win.”

Casey scored his first try for Ireland on his 17th cap, finishing into the right corner in the first half off a nice Gus McCarthy offload.

The scrum-half didn’t agree that it was a spectacular finish, but it was a special moment for him.

“Gus did very well to hear me and delivered it really well,” said Casey.

“It was a nice finish in the corner but to get my first international try is a dream come true. It is something I dreamed about going to internationals when I was younger and seeing the likes of Brian O’Driscoll and the lads doing it. You want to replicate it.”

Casey played with 21-year-old out-half Sam Prendergast for the first time against the Fijians, teaming up well with another player who loves to attack.

Casey clashes with Peni Matawalu. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The Munster man has been impressed with Prendergast’s mindset.

“The yellow card obviously wasn’t ideal and he probably wasn’t happy with that himself but he is just so calm for a 21-year old,” said Casey.

“It’s crazy how calm he is, nothing flusters him so you saw when he came back on how calm he was. He just drove us on and didn’t let it affect him whatsoever. Brilliant.”

Casey’s performance means he has put his hand up for involvement against Australia in Ireland’s final autumn Test this Saturday.

Jamison Gibson-Park is expected to return to the starting XV but Casey will hope to be involved in the matchday 23, having competed with Munster team-mate Conor Murray in recent seasons.

“That’s the way with this squad for the last few years,” said Casey. “There have been absolutely world-class players in most of the positions for a good while and now the competition behind that is starting to grow again.

“People are getting a bit more comfortable with themselves in the squad, in bringing their own game and being confident doing that, so that can only bode well for us as a squad.

“Players in Irish rugby now, even outside the squad, are top-class and you can see that around the provinces.”